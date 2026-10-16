Police launch investigation after cultists renovate Rivers police facility and return in uniform to celebrate

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND CONDEMNS PURPORTED RENOVATION OF ABULOMA POLICE OUTPOST BY SUSPECTED CULTISTS, RELIEVES OFFICERS, ORDERS FULL INVESTIGATION The Rivers State Police Command has taken cognisance of a trending social media report and circulating video alleging that suspected cultists renovated the Abuloma Police Outpost and visited the facility on Thursday, October 15, 2026, to celebrate the completion of the renovation. The Command strongly condemns any action or association capable of compromising the integrity, discipline and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force or conferring legitimacy, recognition or acceptance on suspected cult groups or other unlawful organisations. Police facilities are public institutions established for the protection of citizens and the enforcement of law and must not become platforms through which criminal groups seek public validation or influence. Under the leadership of CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, fcai, the Command maintains zero tolerance for criminality and any conduct that undermines public confidence in the Police. Consequently, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Abuloma Division and the Divisional Officer overseeing the affected Police Outpost have been queried and relieved of their duties pending investigation. Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the veracity of the allegations, including: · The identities and backgrounds of the individuals or groups who financed or facilitated the renovation; · The police officers who authorised or approved the project; · Whether due procedures were followed; · Whether any officer breached professional standards or compromised the integrity of the Force; and · The extent of any involvement by Police personnel. The Command welcomes legitimate community support for improving police facilities, consistent with Section 26(1)(d) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which provides for gifts and contributions to the Police General Fund. However, such support must not compromise police independence, professional standards or security. The investigation will establish whether the necessary approvals were obtained and appropriate checks conducted on those who financed or facilitated the renovation. No donation or assistance confers immunity from investigation or prosecution. The Command reiterates that it will not condone unprofessional conduct, compromise or any form of improper association with criminal elements by any police officer. All personnel are expected to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity and accountability in the discharge of their duties. The Command remains committed to professionalism, transparency, the protection of lives and property, and the fight against cultism and organised crime. Appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken against anyone found culpable, in line with the outcome of the investigation and extant laws. Members of the public are urged to remain calm and continue to support the Police with credible and timely information to enhance security across Rivers State. Complaint Response Unit (CRU): 📞 07057605209 📞 07057605256 📞 08120822987 📞 07072323049 Police Control Room: 📞 08032003514 ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, Anipr, Esq Police Public Relations Officer For: Commissioner of Police Rivers State Police Command