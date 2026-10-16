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Police launch investigation after cultists renovate Rivers police facility and return in uniform to celebrate

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 12:39 - 16 October 2026
Suspected cultists in uniform with police officers at a Rivers State police facility
The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation after suspected cultists reportedly renovated part of a police outpost in the state and returned to the facility to celebrate the completion of the project.
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  • Videos showed suspected Vikings cultists in red and white outfits as they celebrated the renovation of a police outpost in Abuloma, Rivers State.

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  • Rivers police queried and suspended the DPO and officer overseeing the facility pending an investigation into the cultists’ renovation.

  • Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adepoju ordered investigators to identify who financed the renovation and determine which officers authorised the project.

The command condemned actions capable of compromising the integrity, discipline, and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force or conferring legitimacy, recognition, or acceptance on suspected cult groups or other unlawful organisations.

“Police facilities are public institutions established for the protection of citizens and the enforcement of law and must not become platforms through which criminal groups seek public validation or influence.”

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It added that, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Olugbenga A. Adepoju, the command maintains zero tolerance for criminality and any conduct that undermines public confidence in the police.

Consequently, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Abuloma Division and the officer overseeing the affected police outpost have been queried and relieved of their duties.

The commissioner also ordered a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and verify the allegations.

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The investigation will examine the identities and backgrounds of the individuals or groups that financed or facilitated the renovation, the officers who authorised or approved the project, whether due procedures were followed, and whether any personnel breached professional standards or compromised the integrity of the force.

Recall that on Thursday, October 15, 2026, videos circulated on social media showing members of the DNKI, also known as the Vikings confraternity, at the Abuloma Police Outpost near Okuru Junction in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

The footage captured the men, reportedly dressed in red and white outfits associated with the group, as they gathered inside the facility to celebrate the renovation. Another section of the video showed part of the outpost that the group allegedly renovated.

The incident has sparked concerns about the relationship between suspected cult groups and the police institutions responsible for enforcing the law and protecting residents.

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