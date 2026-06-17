Nigerian singer Tems, who will perform at the Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony in Chicago.

Nigerian singer Tems, who will perform at the Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony in Chicago.

Tems joins John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and more for Obama Presidential Center opening, see full lineup

Tems has been announced as one of the performers at the Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony alongside Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bono, John Legend and other global stars.

Tems has been announced as one of the performers at the Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony, alongside John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and other global stars.

The event will take place in Chicago on June 18 and will be livestreamed worldwide as part of the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

Tems is the only Nigerian artist on the lineup, marking another major milestone in her growing international career.

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Tems will share a stage with some of the most celebrated names in music history when the Obama Presidential Center officially opens in Chicago on June 18.

The Obama Foundation announced the performer lineup for the Grand Opening Ceremony this week, placing the Nigerian singer alongside Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Common, The Roots, Eddie Vedder, Marc Anthony and U2's The Edge. Actress and producer Marsai Martin will also participate in the event.

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which officially opens with a ceremony featuring global music stars.

Tems is the only Nigerian act on the lineup and one of a small group of international artists selected for what the foundation is billing as a once-in-a-generation celebration of democracy, culture, service and hope. The ceremony will be livestreamed worldwide from the Center's John Lewis Plaza.

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"This Grand Opening ceremony will be unlike any other, filled with music, performances, and hope," Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett said in the announcement.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama described the Presidential Center as a full circle moment for Chicago's South Side, saying it transforms a previously underutilised space into a hub for history, leadership, education and community engagement. The Center opens to the public on June 19, with celebrations continuing through the Juneteenth weekend.

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Her presence on that stage is a product of consistency in her placement in the Western space. Over the past four years, Tems has built one of the most remarkable international profiles any Nigerian artist has achieved and done it largely on the strength of her voice and unique sound.

She became the first African woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 when 'Wait For U' with Future and Drake reached number one in 2022. That same year she performed at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.

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She has since won a Grammy, received an Oscar nomination for her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and earned a spot on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Tems at the 2023 Oscars | Getty Images

She has also done it while keeping her sound distinctly her own, the smoky, unhurried quality of her vocals sitting comfortably on global R&B productions without losing its identity.