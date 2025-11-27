Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid

With a single heartfelt comment, Tems has reminded the industry why her bond with Wizkid remains one of the genre’s most defining collaborations.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has offered a rare and heartfelt insight into her relationship with Afrobeats star Wizkid, sparking widespread discussion across social media.

The revelation came during a rare Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), just days after she surprised fans with the release of her third EP, Love Is a Kingdom.

Tems | Credit: Instagram



While the Grammy-winning songstress spent much of the session engaging with fans about her new seven-track project, one question cut through the noise: a fan pressed Tems for the one thing she loves most about one of her biggest collaborators, Wizkid.



“His Heart, His Work Ethic”

Tems did not mince her words. Quoting the fan’s inquiry, she posted a responsethat was both simple and profound: “His Heart, his work ethic.”

She punctuated the sentiment with a heart emoji, a digital seal of affection that immediately went viral.

This is not merely a professional compliment; it is a testament to the character of the man behind the Starboy persona.

Tems, known for her guarded public persona, seldom comments on her private relationships. Her choice to highlight both Wizkid’s kindness and his discipline holds weight.

Tems and Wizkid | Credit: X



For many industry observers, the comment adds context to their celebrated artistic partnership. It implies that their chart-topping chemistry is not just luck, but the outcome of shared respect and a dedication to the craft.

The Q&A also revealed an unexpectedly grounded detail about Tems’ early aspirations. When a fan asked what career path she might have pursued if music had not materialised, she replied :

“I might have been an accountant or a mathematics teacher.”

I might have been an accountant or a mathematics teacher https://t.co/IvlDb81bGn — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 25, 2025



The image contrasts sharply with her current global stature, yet aligns with the analytical precision that influences her songwriting.

Tems | Credit: Getty Images

Before her breakthrough, Tems worked in digital marketing, and her answer underscores how close she came to a more conventional career path. It serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of creative success. And it also reminds us how easily the world could have missed out on her distinct voice.





A Partnership That Redefined a Genre

Wizkid and Tems teamed up for the biggest collaboration in the history of Afrobeats | Credit: Instagram

Tems and Wizkid continue to represent one of the most influential partnerships in contemporary Afrobeats. Their collaborative journey took a defining turn with ‘Essence,’ the standout single from Wizkid’s 2020 album, Made in Lagos. The Justin Bieber-assisted remix became the first Nigerian record to enter the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song Performance.

Wizkid and Tems' 'Essence' remix became the first Nigerian record to enter the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 | Credit: Instagram