Tems Reveals The Reasons She Loves Wizkid
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has offered a rare and heartfelt insight into her relationship with Afrobeats star Wizkid, sparking widespread discussion across social media.
The revelation came during a rare Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), just days after she surprised fans with the release of her third EP, Love Is a Kingdom.
While the Grammy-winning songstress spent much of the session engaging with fans about her new seven-track project, one question cut through the noise: a fan pressed Tems for the one thing she loves most about one of her biggest collaborators, Wizkid.
“His Heart, His Work Ethic”
Tems did not mince her words. Quoting the fan’s inquiry, she posted a responsethat was both simple and profound: “His Heart, his work ethic.”
His Heart, his work ethic❤️ https://t.co/8RfWUQApt3— TEMS (@temsbaby) November 25, 2025
She punctuated the sentiment with a heart emoji, a digital seal of affection that immediately went viral.
This is not merely a professional compliment; it is a testament to the character of the man behind the Starboy persona.
Tems, known for her guarded public persona, seldom comments on her private relationships. Her choice to highlight both Wizkid’s kindness and his discipline holds weight.
For many industry observers, the comment adds context to their celebrated artistic partnership. It implies that their chart-topping chemistry is not just luck, but the outcome of shared respect and a dedication to the craft.
The Q&A also revealed an unexpectedly grounded detail about Tems’ early aspirations. When a fan asked what career path she might have pursued if music had not materialised, she replied:
“I might have been an accountant or a mathematics teacher.”
I might have been an accountant or a mathematics teacher https://t.co/IvlDb81bGn— TEMS (@temsbaby) November 25, 2025
The image contrasts sharply with her current global stature, yet aligns with the analytical precision that influences her songwriting.
Before her breakthrough, Tems worked in digital marketing, and her answer underscores how close she came to a more conventional career path. It serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of creative success. And it also reminds us how easily the world could have missed out on her distinct voice.
A Partnership That Redefined a Genre
Tems and Wizkid continue to represent one of the most influential partnerships in contemporary Afrobeats. Their collaborative journey took a defining turn with ‘Essence,’ the standout single from Wizkid’s 2020 album, Made in Lagos. The Justin Bieber-assisted remix became the first Nigerian record to enter the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song Performance.
The track did not just climb charts; it shattered ceilings. The song’s commercial dominance is staggering; it has been certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA in the United States, selling over four million units. It also achieved Platinum status in the UK.
Wizkid and Tems relationship has been publicly admired by fans. The Afrobeats icon has occasionally championed her artistry on international stages. From Lagos studios to global award platforms, the pair have helped shape a new chapter in Nigerian music.
