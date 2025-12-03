Tems Now Has Her Own Erewhon Smoothie, And It’s Called Lagos Love

Tems launches her own Erewhon smoothie, the Lagos Love, inspired by her EP Love Is A Kingdom. Here’s everything inside the $22 wellness drink.

Tems is closing out her already massive year the sweetest way possible, with her very own Erewhon smoothie. Fresh off the surprise release of her EP, Love Is A Kingdom, on 21 November, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter has now stepped into the wellness world with a drink inspired by track four of the EP, “Lagos Love.”

On 2 December 2025, Erewhon revealed the collaboration on Instagram with a post announcing:

“The LAGOS LOVE Smoothie by @temsbaby, a bright, berry-forward blend that comes alive with a touch of aromatic organic fresh basil, inspired by her new song ‘Lagos Love.’”

The caption went on to highlight something very core to Tems’ mission, which is that this smoothie supports the Leading Vibe Initiative, the organisation she founded to empower, mentor, and amplify women in music across Africa and beyond. The initiative focuses on training, community, and long-term investment in the next generation of women in the industry.

What’s Inside the Lagos Love Smoothie?

In true Erewhon fashion, it’s luxury wellness in a cup and priced at $22.

The ingredients list is extensive and organic and reads like the cast of a high-budget superfood commercial: MALK Organic Coconut Milk.



Yerba Madre Bluephoria Organic Yerba Mate (contains caffeine).



Wedderspoon Organic Raw Manuka Honey (KFactor 16).



Organic Red Apple Juice.



Organic Chia.



Organic Strawberry.



Organic Raspberry.



Organic Blueberry.



Organic Açai.



Organic Banana.



Organic Dates.



Organic Fresh Basil.



Organic Blackberry–Blueberry Compote.

The Lagos Is Love drink has a creamy coconut base, lots of bright berries, a subtle herbal taste from the basil, and natural sweetness from dates and apple.

Why Erewhon? And Why Is This Such a Big Deal?

If you’re not familiar with Erewhon, it is a luxury organic supermarket chain in California, famous for its ultra-curated shelves, its wellness-obsessed clientele, and its near-mythical smoothie bar.

It’s like a farmers’ market but with the vibe of a fashion pop-up and prices that definitely know their worth.

A huge part of their popularity comes from:

1. The rise of the global health and wellness trend

People love functional foods, “clean” ingredients, and anything that feels like a treat and a lifestyle choice. Erewhon built an empire around that.

2. Celebrity-branded smoothies

Erewhon frequently collaborates with celebrities and influencers to create signature smoothies with handpicked ingredient combinations. These drinks go viral constantly, driving queues, TikTok recreations, and millions of reposts. Tems is now officially part of this select club.

Tems Joins the Celebrity Smoothie Hall of Fame

Tems isn’t the first superstar to get her own signature Erewhon smoothie, but she’s definitely one of the most exciting. Other big names who’ve had their own Erewhon smoothie include:

Hailey Bieber

As the founder of Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie became a cultural moment. It is a creamy pink smoothie made with almond milk, strawberries, banana, avocado, maple syrup, dates, coconut cream, collagen peptides, sea moss, and more. It’s essentially a skincare routine in drink form.

Sadly, it is now just called the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, and her name has quietly been erased from the viral drink as their contract expired.

Bella Hadid

The supermodel created The Bella Hadid Kinsicle, built around Kin Euphorics’ High Rhode drink. It mixed orange juice, almond milk, mango, banana, turmeric, dates, and vanilla extract.

Can You Get the Lagos Love Smoothie in Lagos?

Sadly, not yet. Erewhon’s most popular items, especially the celebrity smoothies, are in-store exclusives available only at their California locations.

However, Erewhon does ship some of its packaged products across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., but the smoothies are strictly for people who reside in Los Angeles.

If you were hoping to sip Lagos Love on the Lekki–Ikoyi bridge, you might have to wait until Erewhon decides to take over Africa. For now, Lagos Love is an American treat inspired by a Nigerian superstar.

Tems’ Erewhon smoothie is her way of uplifting young women through her Leading Vibe Initiative.