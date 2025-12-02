The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 British Fashion Awards

See the standout red carpet looks from the 2025 British Fashion Awards, from Tems to Anok Yai, plus the biggest winners of the night.

The British Fashion Council Fashion Awards 2025, presented by Pandora, lit up the Royal Albert Hall on 1 December with all the glamour, artistry and star power we expect from one of fashion’s biggest nights.

More than just a red carpet parade, the award night brings together the global fashion community to celebrate creativity, spotlight changemakers, and raise funds for the BFC Foundation, an organisation dedicated to nurturing the future of British fashion through education, grants, and business mentoring.

Before the ceremony began, the red carpet buzzed with editors, designers, supermodels, actors and musicians, all stepping out in looks that defined the night’s mood, which was bold, elevated and distinctly British in their edge.

A Fresh Take on the Night’s Highlights

BAFTA- and Oscar-nominated actor, playwright, and director Colman Domingo hosted the ceremony, setting the tone with an opening speech that underscored Britain’s impact on global style. He reminded the audience that British fashion has long been a cultural leader, an energy that pulsed through the night’s honourees.

Jonathan Anderson took home Designer of the Year for his visionary work at JW Anderson and Loewe, while the ever-unpredictable and always fascinating Dilara Findikoglu earned the Vanguard Award, cementing her status as a modern It-girl favourite.

Sarah Burton for Givenchy and Grace Wales Bonner also received the womenswear and menswear designer of the year accolades.

Other standout honours included rapper Little Simz as Cultural Innovator, Delphine Arnault for the Special Recognition Award, and Brunello Cucinelli for Outstanding Achievement. The night featured emotional and electric performances from Tems and Raye, who performed her viral hit Where Is My Husband! plus a sultry cover of Cry Me a River, and a stunning piece by the English National Ballet.