Temenos, provider of the world’s #1 banking software, named one of the best workplaces in the UAE

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the banking software company, has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Temenos has been cited as the 12 th best company to work for in the country, putting it in the top 5% of companies in the UAE, following independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® (www.GreatPlaceToWork.me) Institute United Arab Emirates. The award highlights the company’s dedication to creating an outstanding workplace culture.

This recognition follows five years of significant growth for Temenos in the Middle-East and Africa, with recent client wins including Palestine Islamic Bank (http://bit.ly/2IBnREh)and Al Rajhi Bank (http://bit.ly/2IL5hcZ),signing 17 new clients in the Middle East and Africa in 2018. In January, Temenos was recognized as the ‘Best Digital Banking Solution’ (http://bit.ly/2V0OrgL)at the North Africa Banking Awards for its market-leading digital banking software. Temenos’ growth and continuing success in the UAE has allowed it to create and hone a culture which attracts and nurtures top talent in the region, bringing together a variety of nationalities and backgrounds.

Now in its ninth year in the UAE, Great Place to Work® surveys over 300 organizations in the GCC, identifying the very best organizational cultures which enable people to power business success. The certification, based on direct feedback from employees, was announced following an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director for Temenos Middle East & Africa, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition from Great Places to Work®. At Temenos, we place a tremendous emphasis on what we call People Power, a core value that was instilled by our founder and continues to shape how the company is run today. We believe that our people drive real change and that our achievements are a result of the aspirations and goals of the unique individuals that make up Temenos. We are committed to continuously developing a workplace culture in which people can, and do, aspire to achieve great things, and feel empowered to do things differently. We’re proud to be recognized as one of the top companies in the UAE, and we look forward to continuing to work together to transform the banking industry with revolutionary technology.”

The Best Workplace award highlights Temenos’ continuing growth and success in the UAE and around the world. In 2018, Temenos was recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Global Digital Banking Platforms, and a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking. Temenos Infinity is a breakthrough digital front office product, while Temenos T24 Transact is the next generation in core banking. Together, these cloud-native cloud-agnostic products combine the richest banking functionality with ground-breaking technology, delivering unprecedented speed, scalability, and resilience. With 64 offices serving 3,000 clients in 150 countries, Temenos employees have the opportunity to work on global projects, broadening their experiences and skill sets and building their careers, while working in their own community.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® (www.GreatPlaceToWork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.GreatPlaceToWork.me and on Twitter at @GPTW_GCC

