9 Tattoo Trends We’ll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2026, According to Tattoo Artists

Get inspired by the top tattoo trends of 2026. Floral, abstract, anime, and spine tattoos are all set to take over the year.

Tattoos have always been one of the most personal and creative forms of self-expression. They’re essentially artworks intentionally etched onto the body that are meaningful, sentimental, decorative, or simply fun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the years, tattoos have become an extension of personal identity, self-confidence, and storytelling. With every new year comes a wave of new tattoo trends, styles, techniques, and placements that guide what everyone suddenly wants on their skin.

Think about Rihanna, one of the most recognisable tattooed women in pop culture. Her hand and finger tattoos are so distinct that you can spot them before you even see her face. She has henna-inspired patterns mixed with Maori-Samoan-influenced designs across her fingers, knuckles, and the tops of her hands.

These bold, highly detailed motifs have become a signature part of her identity. They tell you a little bit about her personality, which is expressive, bold, and daring. That’s the power of tattoos, as they can become part of your visual identity.

For this article, I spoke to two tattoo artists, InkedbyH, and Wafflez, who both shared the tattoo styles clients can’t stop asking for as we go into 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Spine Tattoos

According to Wafflez, spine tattoos are at the top of everyone’s wish list in 2026. There’s just something enchanting about a tattoo running down the length of the spine. Spine tattoos are like the “runway of the body,” straight, central, and naturally attention-grabbing. That’s why so many people gravitate towards lettering, fine-line patterns, symbolic designs, or soft florals running down the centre of the back.

They look stunning when they’re peeking out from a backless dress or showing fully when you’re at the beach. The pain can be next-level because the spine is mostly bone, but most people who get spine tattoos say the result is completely worth it. They also come with a bit of mystery because you don’t see them every day unless the person chooses to reveal them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Sticker Tattoos

InkedByH says sticker tattoos have become among her most-requested tattoos from late 2025 to early 2026. These tattoos look like tiny stickers placed randomly across the body, usually in clusters. They usually look like little cherries, smiley faces, tiny bows, butterflies, sparkles, stars… basically anything adorable and minimal.

What people love about sticker tattoos is how playful they are. They’re youthful, fun, and not overly serious. You can add one today and another next month, building your own customised collection like a scrapbook on your skin. They’re also for people who want tattoos they can easily expand on without committing to a single big piece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Anime / Cartoon Character Tattoos

Anime tattoos are becoming one of the biggest requests of 2026 because more and more people have gotten into anime in the last few years, thanks to streaming platforms making it so accessible. What used to feel niche or “for a specific crowd” has now become mainstream.

Wafflez pointed out that clients are asking for tattoos inspired by iconic anime and cartoon characters. Examples include Studio Ghibli classics, Naruto and his entire squad, the Straw Hat crew from One Piece, Attack on Titan references, Sailor Moon symbols, and subtle motifs from Pixar or childhood cartoons.

What makes anime tattoos so appealing is their expressive nature. Anime characters are designed with exaggerated emotions, distinctive silhouettes, and instantly recognisable features. People get anime tattoos because they want to carry a piece of their story or comfort world with them.

There’s also a sense of nostalgia in getting your favourite cartoon character tatted on your body. For some people, anime was a part of their childhood. For others, it became a coping space during stressful or lonely periods. For many, it’s simply a world they love and connect to deeply.

READ ALSO: From Jujutsu Kaisen to Frieren: The 9 Most Anticipated Anime of January 2026

4. Floral Tattoos

Floral tattoos remain an evergreen choice when it comes to tattoos. One thing about floral tattoos is that they suit everyone. If your aesthetic leans soft and feminine or bold and dramatic, there’s a floral style that suits your aesthetic, like roses, lilies, orchids, and peonies. Each flower carries its own symbolism, but they’re also just effortlessly pretty.

Many clients choose flowers that represent a birthday month, a memory, or a specific loved one. Others simply pick the floral shape that flatters the part of their body they want to highlight. Floral tattoos age gracefully, too.

Even as tattoo trends shift from minimalism to maximalism and back again, florals remain relevant because they’re classic. They work in fine line, shading, colour, watercolour, or even abstract form. If they’re placed on the shoulder, thigh, ribcage or wrist, they always look intentional. It’s the kind of tattoo you won’t regret getting.

5. Lower Leg Tattoos

Lower leg tattoos are having a surprising moment, and the rise is honestly well-deserved. You typically wouldn’t expect tattoos in this area to be considered sexy or eye-catching, but the lower leg has become prime real estate for designs.

People often want tattoos that “peek out” when they’re walking or wearing heels. The shin and ankle area naturally draws attention, and a delicate tattoo there almost behaves like jewellery. It’s almost like an anklet, but permanent, like a small vine, a minimalist chain design, a fine-line wrap-around, or even a tiny symbol just above the ankle bone.

Lower leg tattoos also work well for people who want something visible but not overwhelming. They elongate the leg and complement movement, which is why more people are seeing the appeal. Unexpected, yes, but one of the most flattering placements of the year.

6. Shoulder Tattoos

Shoulder tattoos are trending because they’re versatile and flattering on everyone. The rounded curve of the shoulder naturally frames artwork, which makes sense for designs that flow, like florals, wings, ornamental patterns, sunbursts, or even abstract shapes.

Shoulder tattoos are popular among people who want something visible but still easy to hide for work or professional settings. You can show it off with an off-shoulder top or tank, and hide it instantly with a T-shirt or blazer.

Another reason shoulder tattoos stand out is how expandable they are. You can start with a small design and later extend it across the collarbone or down the arm. It’s a placement that grows with you literally. It also photographs beautifully, which explains why it’s dominating tattoo mood boards everywhere.

7. Hand-Held Tattoos

Hand-held tattoos are easily one of the most sentimental trends this year. The tattoo artist first marks your fingertips with a temporary stencil, and then your loved one holds your hand naturally. The pressure leaves faint marks showing exactly where their fingers land when they hold you. Those marks become the blueprint for the main tattoo, like tiny dots, hearts, freckles, or minimal line details placed in those exact positions. It creates a permanent record of that intimate moment of connection.

This trend is popular among parents and their small children. Babies grow so quickly, and hand-held tattoos preserve the memory of how tiny their hands once were. It’s a subtle, emotional tattoo that doesn’t need explanation because when you look at it, you simply know. It’s a reminder of love, growth, and time passing.

8. Lower Back Tattoos

The lower back tattoo revival is officially here. People are reclaiming this placement and giving it a makeover with more refined, symmetrical, and beautifully balanced designs. People are gravitating towards soft, ornamental patterns, fine-line details, and delicate, feminine shapes.

The lower back is a flattering canvas, which creates a sense of symmetry and elongation. This placement works well for people who love tattoos that are easily hidden or revealed, depending on the outfit. When styled with low-rise jeans or swimwear, it looks stunning.

9. Tiny Invisible Tattoos

Tiny invisible tattoos are the trend for people who want the meaning of a tattoo without the attention. These are ultra-minimalist designs placed in discreet areas like behind the ear, along the knuckle, near the ribs, at the hip crease, or inside the wrist.

Many first-timers prefer these because they feel safe and low-pressure. They’re usually micro-symbols, tiny initials, minimalist shapes, or very thin fine-line designs. You can keep them completely private unless you choose to show them.

They’re also super personal, and they’re like secret reminders or small pieces of meaning you carry with you quietly.

From sentimental hand-held moments to dramatic spine pieces and playful sticker-style clusters, this year’s trends prove that there’s something for everyone. The bold, the quiet, the nostalgic, and even the “I want a tattoo, but I don’t want my mum to see it” crowd.