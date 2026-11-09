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Victor Osimhen: Turkish source proves Super Eagles ace didn’t ‘fake injury’

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:22 - 09 November 2026
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Subsequent reports from Victor Osimhen's disappointing injury against Stuttgart have put paid to accusations the striker 'faked injury' to avoid Super Eagles duty.
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Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly set for an extended spell on the sidelines, with his recovery from a recent knee operation expected to take up to five weeks.  

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The 27-year-old sustained the injury during Galatasaray's 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Stuttgart on November 3. Initial assessments suggested a three-week layoff, but new developments indicate a more complicated rehabilitation process.  

A prolonged absence  

Turkish sports journalist Ali Naci Küçük provided an update on the situation via the 343 Digital YouTube channel.  

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Küçük reported that doctors removed a loose fragment from Osimhen's left knee during a successful operation on November 7.  

"His condition will be clearer in 10 days. Due to that detached fragment, it seems that Osimhen's return to the field will take up to five weeks," Küçük stated.  

Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.
Osimhen

If the five-week timeline holds, the Nigerian forward will miss a crucial run of fixtures for the Turkish champions.  

Osimhen is now expected to miss domestic clashes against Samsunspor and Beşiktaş, alongside a high-profile Champions League encounter with Aston Villa on November 24.  

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Galatasaray have yet to release an official statement confirming the exact return date.

Silencing the critics

The severity of the knee operation dismantles recent accusations regarding Osimhen's commitment to the Nigeria national team. The striker has missed five international breaks since joining Galatasaray, with four due to recurring fitness issues.  

His absence from the Super Eagles' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau earlier this autumn led to baseless suggestions that he was faking injuries to avoid international duty.  

This latest surgical intervention and the set time of absence provide proof of his physical struggles. Osimhen will now remain in Istanbul to continue his treatment, missing Nigeria's upcoming fixtures against Tanzania during the November international window.

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