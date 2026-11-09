Carrick to survive November — 3 reasons Man United will not sack struggling coach

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick will reportedly avoid the sack during the November international break.

Manchester United have reportedly decided against sacking manager Michael Carrick during the November international break, despite the club enduring a historically poor start to the 2026/27 season.

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The two-week break traditionally serves as a prime window for Premier League clubs to change managers, allowing time to bed in a replacement before fixtures resume.

November and December rank as the peak months for mid-season dismissals in English football.

However, the INEOS-led hierarchy at Old Trafford has chosen to ignore this industry trend, keeping Carrick at the helm as they navigate a relegation battle.

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Why Carrick will survive

Sky Sports have outlined three primary reasons behind the board's decision to maintain continuity.

Firstly, the dressing room remain firmly behind the English manager. The players have not downed tools, evident in their recent comebacks to secure a 3-2 Champions League win over AS Roma and a 4-4 Premier League draw against Aston Villa.

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Secondly, the matchday supporters continue to back Carrick, shielding him from the stadium pressure that usually forces a board's hand.

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While fans have booed the team's overall performances, they continue to applaud the manager, reflecting his status as a club legend who won 11 major trophies during his playing career.

Finally, the club's hierarchy do not believe that executing a managerial change will solve the structural issues plaguing the squad.

Decision-makers remain unconvinced that available candidates like Eddie Howe or Julian Nagelsmann would provide an immediate fix.

A historic low

The decision to stick with Carrick arrives against the backdrop of catastrophic domestic form.

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Manchester United sit 18th in the Premier League table, occupying a relegation spot after 10 matches.

The club has amassed just eight points, recording one win, five draws, and four losses.

The defensive unit has collapsed entirely, conceding 19 goals in the league and 30 across all competitions.