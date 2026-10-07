Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi launches DIIDS underwear brand for men and women

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has launched DIIDS, a lifestyle brand offering underwear and everyday essentials for men and women.

Wilfred Ndidi has launched his new lifestyle brand, DIIDS.

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The brand offers underwear and everyday essentials for men and women.

DIIDS was unveiled in Lagos on August 31, 2026.

Ndidi says the venture is part of his plans to build a legacy beyond football.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has expanded his interests beyond football with the launch of DIIDS, a lifestyle brand offering products for both men and women.

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The brand was unveiled in Lagos on August 31, marking Ndidi’s move into entrepreneurship while he continues his professional football career.

DIIDS begins with premium everyday essentials, including underwear for men and women. The brand is being positioned around everyday wear and is part of Ndidi’s wider plans to build a business that can grow beyond his football career.

Explaining his decision to venture into business, Ndidi said his football career had given him a platform, but he was also looking towards life beyond the sport.

“Football has given me a platform, but I know there is life beyond the game. DIIDS is an opportunity for me to build something that reflects my interests and can stand on its own as a brand,” he said.

Wilfred Ndidi launches DIIDS underwear

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The venture forms part of Ndidi’s broader “WN — Built for Legacy” vision, which reflects his ambition to develop interests beyond being a professional footballer.

The 29-year-old footballer has described DIIDS as the beginning of a journey that he hopes will grow from its African roots into a globally recognised lifestyle brand.

Ndidi has also linked his entrepreneurial ambitions to his upbringing in Nigeria.

According to reports on the launch, the midfielder recalled helping his mother sell fruit as a child and also selling groundnuts. Those experiences, he said, helped shape his approach to discipline, hard work and business.

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“I want to leave every place better than I found it. For me, that is what legacy means,” Ndidi said.

The launch adds another dimension to Ndidi’s career as he continues to play professionally while developing interests away from the football pitch.