Stylez Music: The 24-year-old composer and rapper shaping Afrobeat’s next wave

At just 24 years old, Stylez Music (born Precious Aiwansedo) is emerging as one of Nigeria’s most promising young talents, a rapper, singer, and gifted composer whose sound is deeply rooted in the streets and culture that raised him.

Born in 2002 in Benin City, Edo State, Precious Aiwansedo grew up immersed in the rich musical heritage and vibrant energy of Benin. That environment profoundly shaped his artistic voice, blending the storytelling traditions of his roots with a modern edge.

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He pursued higher education at Igbinedion University in Benin City, earning his degree before making the bold move to Lagos, the beating heart of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, to fully solidify and elevate his craft.

In Lagos, Stylez has worked alongside some of the city’s finest producers, honing a signature sound that fuses sharp, confident rap delivery with infectious Afrobeat rhythms and melodic sophistication.

As both a performer and composer, he brings a meticulous, producer-like attention to every element of his music, layering intricate arrangements, emotionally resonant hooks, and clever wordplay that set him apart in a crowded scene. He is widely recognized as a fast-rising artist whose deliberate approach to creation is earning him growing respect among peers and listeners alike.

Stylez Music (born Precious Aiwansedo) is emerging as one of Nigeria’s most promising young talents

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Stylez first captured attention in 2021 with his single 'Slow Down' (feat. Tchella), a smooth, melodic introduction that hinted at the versatility to come.

His momentum built strongly in 2023 with a series of impactful releases: the collaborative 'Hard Drive, Vol. 1' EP (with Nosa Ade), which featured standout tracks such as 'Need Her,' 'On Repeat,' 'Runin,' and 'Slowly' (feat. Wairae); the street-flavored 'Dat Kind Thing (DKT)'; the raw 'Stranger Freestyle'; and the replay-worthy 'On Repeat.'

Stylez Music

Across these projects, he showcased his versatility, moving effortlessly between hard-hitting rap verses and smooth, singable Afrobeat choruses, while consistently receiving composer credits that highlight his hands-on role in crafting the music.

After the Hard Drive era, Stylez did not disappear; instead, he entered a focused period of growth. He stepped away from the rapid-release cycle to refine his skills, deepen his songwriting, experiment with production, and expand his sonic vision. The result is a more mature, polished artist whose work now carries greater emotional depth and technical precision.

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Fast-rising star Stylez Music

That evolution shines brightly in his 2026 return. His latest single, 'Pain Freestyle', released earlier this year as his first official drop since 2023, serves as a powerful statement of artistic maturity.

Delivered with raw vulnerability and commanding flows over pulsating Afrobeat production, the track exemplifies the refined sound he has cultivated: confident bars rooted in real-life reflection, melodic hooks built for replay, and the compositional intelligence that has become his trademark.

Fast-rising star Stylez Music

“I’ve always seen myself as both a rapper and a composer,” Stylez reflects. “The time I took wasn’t about stopping—it was about becoming the version of myself ready to take this sound to the world. Lagos gave me the platform, but Benin shaped the soul of my music.”

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Now based in Lagos, Stylez draws constant inspiration from the city’s relentless hustle, cultural fusion, and nightlife. With 2026 in full swing, he is gearing up for an ambitious year ahead: new music, visuals, collaborations, and live performances that reflect the refined, world-ready artist he has become.

In an industry where speed often trumps substance, Stylez Music represents a refreshing balance, youthful energy paired with patience, precision, and a composer’s vision.

Stylez Music: The 24-year-old composer and rapper shaping Afrobeat’s next wave

As Afrobeat continues its global ascent, this 24-year-old talent from Benin City via Lagos is positioning himself not just to ride the wave, but to help define its next chapter.

CONTACT STYLEZ MUSIC

IG: stylezmusic_

Twitter (X): Styleztweet

Tik tok: stylezmusic

https://artistng.kit.com/stylez

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