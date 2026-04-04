German men aged 17– 45 must now get approval to leave the country for more than 90 days

Germany introduces travel restrictions for men aged 17–45, requiring permission before leaving for extended periods as Bundeswehr expansion plans intensify.

Germany has put in place new rules that require men between 17 and 45 to get official permission before they leave the country for extended periods.

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Starting January 1, 2026, this regulation will apply to anyone planning to stay outside Germany for over three months, whether it’s for studying, working, or long-term travel, as reports indicate.

The new travel restrictions on young Germans raise concerns about the country's geopolitical posture and its willingness to potentially restrict the freedoms of its own citizens in the name of national security. It also signals that Germany may be taking a more assertive military stance, in contrast with its traditionally pacifist foreign policy since World War II.

Since January 1, 2026, all men between the ages of 17 and 45 must obtain permission from the Bundeswehr Career Centre if they intend to leave Germany for more than three months

Anyone impacted by this rule will need to get authorization from a Bundeswehr Career Center before they can depart.

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This requirement is now a permanent part of German law, attributed to the Military Service Modernization Act. Interestingly, this change was made with very little public discussion.

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Before, these permits were only necessary during times of increased external danger or a state of defense, such as if federal territory was directly attacked. But with the new reforms, the rule now stands even during peaceful times and normal conditions.

A spokesperson for the German Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed the introduction of the new travel authorization requirement. In a statement to journalists, the spokesperson explained that "The basis and leading idea of this rule is a reliable and credible accounting of those liable for military service in case of need."

Germany's new travel permit system is part of a bigger push by the federal government to strengthen the Bundeswehr. The country plans to boost its military size from around 184,000 troops now to somewhere between 255,000 and 270,000 soldiers by 2035.

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As part of this effort, all young men born in 2008 or after must fill out a questionnaire about their interest in military service. Even though it's required for men, women can still choose to take part.

The restriction applies to any form of extended stay abroad, whether for study, work, or long-term travel.

Erkki Koort, who leads the Internal Security Institute at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, made the case that Germany is a more logical and reachable target for Russia within NATO than the Baltic states.

He pointed out that because Germany acts as the logistical and strategic center of Europe, anyone wanting to weaken the alliance would need to hit its core first. The expert noted several factors that could make Germany vulnerable, such as its position as a strategic hub and the presence of a large Russian-speaking population.

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