Oyo governor Seyi Makinde joins veteran actress Sola Sobowale as she launches elderly care home in Ibadan

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has launched an elderly care home, Joseph and Esther Homes, in Ibadan, Oyo State, with Governor Seyi Makinde in attendance at the commissioning ceremony.

Sola Sobowale unveiled Joseph and Esther Homes, an elderly care facility in Ibadan, Oyo State.

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Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde joined Nollywood stars, royal fathers and well-wishers at the commissioning ceremony.

The veteran actress described the launch as a dream and thanked Makinde for commissioning the facility.

The launch, which took place on November 4, 2026, attracted royal fathers, colleagues from the entertainment industry, family members and well-wishers who joined the actress to celebrate the milestone.

Governor Makinde joined Sobowale at the ceremony and officially commissioned the facility. The project also carried a personal message, with a banner at the venue bearing the inscription, “Built from the break.”

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Sobowale took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her excitement over the successful launch and express gratitude to the governor and everyone who supported her dream.

“Yesterday was a dream come true.

JOSEPH AND ESTHER HOMES is here… @josephandestherhomes

Thank you, Your Excellency, for the honour of commissioning this estate @seyi_amakinde. Thank you to everyone who made this day possible. Esteemed guests, Yoruba Fathers, my colleagues, family, and friends…”

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The actress's latest venture adds to her achievements outside the film industry, as she expands her interests into elderly care.

Sola Sobowale is an actress, screenwriter, and filmmaker, widely recognised for her commanding performances in Nollywood. She gained widespread recognition for her roles in the television series Super Story and in films such as The Wedding Party, King of Boys, and Aníkúlápó.