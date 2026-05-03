Funke Akindele reveals why she prefers to attend church online

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has explained why she no longer attends church services in person on Sundays.

In a video circulating on social media, the actress, a member of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Wonderland Parish, said that the attention she receives during services has made in-person attendance difficult.

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According to her, worshippers often focus on taking photos of her instead of participating in the service, prompting her to opt for online worship.

“I’m getting ready for church… but I’m not going. Anytime I show up in church, people focus on taking pictures of me, so I’d rather join online,” she said.

Akindele also recently spoke about her roots in the Celestial Church, revealing that she was born and raised in the denomination. She noted that she previously kept her membership private, often attending services discreetly, especially during challenging times.

Funke Akindele's roots in the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC)

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The actress added that she would no longer hide her identity as a member of the church, promising to be more open about her faith going forward.

Reflecting on her journey, Akindele said she often turned to the church in difficult moments and experienced positive outcomes. She also encouraged others to commit their plans to God and seek divine guidance.

She further appealed to fans to keep her in their prayers, asking for success in her endeavours and for God’s protection over her life.

“I was born and raised in Celestial. My situation is like a lost sheep that God brought back home. I’m well known in the celestial parish in Mile 12, Alapere, Ojota; those are the places I grew up,” she said in a mixture of English and Yoruba.

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“Every time I have challenges, I go back to the Celestial church quietly, and I go at night. And I would see that I get breakthroughs, but right now, I said enough is enough. I have to stop hiding; I have to be identified with the church publicly,” she said on her membership of the popular Lagos church.

“I also want to advise everybody, anything you want to embark on, put it in the hands of God, and if He doesn’t permit you to do it, don’t. Every step I have taken in my life, I heard from God before I did it, and I thank God I’m here today. I also want to beg you to pray for Funke Akindele every time and everything that has to do with Funke Akindele. God should be with her, she shouldn’t die suddenly, and she should be successful in all her endeavours,” she added.

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