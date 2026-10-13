American actress charged with assault after trying to open plane door midflight and biting flight attendant years after revealing she bit celebrities when overwhelmed

American actress charged with assault after trying to open plane door midflight and biting flight attendant years after revealing she bit celebrities when overwhelmed

American actress charged with assault after trying to open door midflight and biting attendant years after revealing she bit celebrities when overwhelmed

American actress Selma Blair has been charged with assault after she punched one flight attendant, bit another, and attempted to open an aircraft door aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York. She also faces two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly kicking a police officer and a nurse after the plane landed at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York

Selma Blair allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

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The actress's representative said a medical emergency led to the alleged conduct and confirmed that she was in stable condition.

In her memoir, Mean Baby, Blair recounted biting celebrities Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Seth MacFarlane.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 11, 2026. According to reports, Blair allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another, leaving both crew members injured. One attendant was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities took the actress into custody after the aircraft landed and transported her to a hospital for medical evaluation.

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Blair’s representative attributed the behaviour to a medical emergency and confirmed that the actress was in stable condition.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” her representative said.

Delta Air Lines, however, reaffirmed its commitment to passenger and crew safety. The airline said it has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour.

The incident has drawn attention to Blair’s previous public accounts of unusual behaviour in social situations, including experiences she documented in her memoir.

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In her 2022 memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, the actress revealed that she had bitten several celebrities, including supermodel Kate Moss, actress Sienna Miller and comedian Seth MacFarlane.

Blair described the encounters as impulsive reactions that sometimes occurred when she felt overwhelmed in social situations. She recounted biting MacFarlane on the hand after she became starstruck and biting Moss during a social gathering in London.