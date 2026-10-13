VIDEO: Netizens demand justice after Indian employer beats Nigerian truck drivers with stick

Nigerians have demanded justice after a disturbing video surfaced online showing Indian nationals assaulting two Nigerian truck drivers with a stick at a company in Lagos.

A viral video shows two Nigerian truck drivers being beaten with sticks by Indian nationals at a company along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

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A former employee of Karma Agric Feed & Foods Ltd has alleged poor working conditions and long hours at the company’s chicken feed section.

Nigerians have called for the arrest of everyone involved after footage of the alleged assault on truck drivers Riliwan Olajide and Taiwo Yinusa surfaced online.

The footage, shared by X user Lagos Reporters, captured a confrontation in which the workers appeared to resist demands to surrender their vehicle keys. One of the Indian men then struck a driver with a stick, while another group of men cornered and physically assaulted his colleague.

Despite the driver's apparent struggle for help, the men continued to beat him in an apparent attempt to force him to hand over the truck's key.

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In the video, one of the victims cried out that he had been beaten severely. The footage also showed the men being handcuffed as an Indian man continued to issue instructions.

According to the explanation accompanying the video, the victims were identified as truck drivers Riliwan Olajide and Taiwo Yinusa. The post alleged that Indian nationals who own Karma Agric Feed & Foods Ltd, located at Km 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, assaulted with the help of hoodlums.

The footage has since sparked outrage, with Nigerians calling on the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and arrest those involved.

Truck Drivers Mr. Riliwan Olajide and Taiwo Yinusa Beaten by Indian Nationals, Owners of Karma Agric Feed & Foods Ltd Located at Km 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Conjunction with Hoodlums https://t.co/iEDE9Ytqi5 — Lagos Reporters (@Lagosreporters_) October 12, 2026

An X user, Kerryjay553, who claimed to be a former employee of the company, also alleged that Nigerian staff endured poor treatment.

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Sharing his experience, he wrote, “I have worked here B4 at their happy chicken section where they do chicken feeds. Those Indians are bastards; their Nigerian eye services loyalist is the worst. They used us like 12,13 spanner- 7 to 7.”

Another user, OmoOba Olukokun, called for the arrest of everyone involved in the alleged assault.

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“Every individual beating those guys should be arrested, including the Indians. Why not involve the police in whatever happened between them? Those Nigerians oppressing their fellow Nigerians should be ashamed of themselves.”

An X user identified as Ria also condemned the incident, writing, “An Indian man will never beat a fellow Indian man like this for a Nigerian... but look at these fools, slaves, beating their own brother ... what a shame.”

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