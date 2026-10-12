Actress Wunmi Toriola slams Kunle Afod’s ex-wife over remarks about theatre practitioners

Wunmi Toriola has accused Desola Afod of disrespecting theatre practitioners and urged her to address those she has issues with directly.

The actress recalled how she once stayed silent when Desola intervened in a disagreement with a colleague to avoid disrespecting Kunle Afod.

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Wunmi Toriola has advised Desola Afod to drop her estranged husband’s surname if she believes it contributes to the disrespect she experiences.

Desola recently accused some theatre practitioners of disrespecting and embarrassing her, particularly for addressing her by her first name.

In a video response to Desola’s comments, Toriola described her remarks about theatre practitioners as insulting and urged her to address anyone she had issues with directly instead of making general statements about the profession.

“Just saying theatre practitioners, I find it very insulting and disrespectful. If you have any issues with anybody, Desola Aford, kindly put their names or pictures in your videos or mention them directly.

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“That is a body that covers what I earn from. I would not allow you to just use your mouth to disrespect it.”

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Toriola also recalled a previous disagreement involving one of her colleagues, during which Desola had intervened. She said she chose not to respond at the time because she did not want to disrespect Desola’s then-husband, Kunle Afod.

“If you have issues with anybody, please call them out. Stop saying I won't need theatre. It's a total disrespect.”

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The actress further advised Desola to drop her former husband’s surname if she believed it was responsible for the disrespect she claimed to experience.