After losing his brother and mother weeks apart, Kingsley Odo buys a ₦20,000 gun to hunt the alleged killer in Oyo state.

After losing his brother and mother weeks apart, Kingsley Odo buys a ₦20,000 gun to hunt the alleged killer in Oyo state.

Man who believes his brother was murdered buys ₦20,000 gun, travels from Anambra to Oyo to hunt alleged killer

After losing his brother and mother weeks apart, Kingsley Odo buys a ₦20,000 gun to hunt the alleged killer in Oyo state.

Kingsley Odo said his brother died at school in Awka in 2021 and his mother died weeks later.

He told police he bought a pistol from a friend for ₦20,000 and travelled to Oyo to find the person he blamed.

Police reportedly recovered a locally made pistol and one cartridge; the circumstances of his brother’s death remain unverified.

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A Nigerian man travelling from Anambra to avenge the death of his brother, whom he said was allegedly murdered at a school in Akwa, has been arrested in Oyo State by the Safer Highway Patrol operative during the routine stop and search along Ife Road.

In a moving video currently circulating on X, the suspect, identified as Kingsley Odo, whose back was turned to the camera, said he was on his way to mete out justice that the court was taking too long to deliver.

Odo told police interrogators in a video published by Vanguard that he was working in Benue State in 2021 when he received news that his brother had died at school in Awka, Anambra State.

“I had information that he had just died at the school, that somebody killed him at the school,” he said. He returned after receiving the news, and a few weeks after his brother’s death, his mother also died. He raised his hand to his face as if to wipe his tears.

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The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a man who allegedly travelled from Anambra State to avenge his brother’s death, recovering a pistol and a cartridge from him. Video Credit : Oyo Affairs // X https://t.co/nm19Vy4VCG — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 12, 2026

Odo said he had told his brother that the person responsible for his death would face the consequences. According to his account, he later received information that the person he blamed was living somewhere in a Yoruba state and he decided last month that he’d find the man responsible for his brother’s death.

When asked which Yoruba state, he initially said he didn’t know. The interrogator probed further, asking him how he planned to carry out his vengeance if he didn’t know where he was headed. He then said, “It's Oyo, yeah, it's Oyo.” He said he doesn't know where in Oyo his target was.

The interrogator asked again, “So if you don't know the exact place, how will you now locate the person you wanted to go after?” He replied, “The information is with me,” which shows that there is more to the story than he is letting on.

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The police officer went on to challenge him that according to the police report, he said he was going to Obafemi Awolowo Univeristy (OAU). He wiped his tears again.

He did not explain how his mother died, but he referred to the clothes he was wearing during the interrogation as their burial clothes.

The interrogation shifted from motive to the instruments procured to carry out his intentions. Odo was asked where he got the pistol reportedly recovered from him, and he said he bought it from a friend whom he believed might be a hunter.

"A hunter kills with a pistol?" the police officer asked sceptically. “He was the one that sell this one for me, 20,000 Naira,” he responded.

Police reportedly recovered a locally made, cut-to-size pistol and one cartridge from him. The available reports do not establish whether the cartridge was live or whether the firearm had been used in any previous incident.

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During questioning, the officer who initially was sceptical about Odo’s account of his ‘procurement officer’s’ occupation asked if he belonged to any cult group and raised a claim that Odo’s late brother belonged to a cult group.

Odo said he could not confirm this because he wasn’t in school with him but identified himself as part of the Vikings confraternity.

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However, the exchange did not establish whether his brother’s death was connected to cult-related violence or whether the person he allegedly intended to find belonged to a rival group.

Several questions about the case remain unanswered. The available reports do not independently establish the circumstances of the brother’s death, identify the person Odo blamed or explain what evidence linked that person to the alleged killing.

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