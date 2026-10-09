Kenyan man invents talking gloves after watching his deaf niece struggle to communicate

Kenyan innovator Roy Allela developed Sign-IO smart gloves that convert recognised sign language movements into audible speech after his deaf niece struggled to communicate.

Roy Allela developed Sign-IO after seeing his deaf niece struggle to communicate with family members.

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The gloves use finger sensors and Bluetooth to send recognised signs to a mobile app that produces audible speech.

The Kenya National Innovation Agency reported an average accuracy rate of 93 per cent during testing.

The invention earned international recognition, including an award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

A Kenyan technology innovator, Roy Allela, developed a pair of smart gloves that convert sign language movements into audible speech after watching his deaf niece struggle to communicate with family members who did not understand sign language.

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Allela created the technology, known as Sign-IO, to help his niece express herself and communicate more easily with people who could not understand her signs.

According to the Kenya National Innovation Agency, his niece was six years old when the communication challenge inspired him to develop the device.

The invention uses flexible sensors attached to the fingers of a pair of gloves to detect hand movements and identify the letters being signed.

The gloves then transmit the information through Bluetooth to a mobile phone application, which converts the recognised signs into audible speech.

“My niece wears the gloves, pairs them to her phone or mine, then starts signing and I’m able to understand what she’s saying,” Allela said, according to the agency.

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The mobile application also allows users to adjust the spoken output, including its language, voice gender and pitch. The developers considered differences in signing speed to make the technology more comfortable for users who sign at different paces.

Kenyan technology innovator, Roy Allela

The agency reported that the gloves achieved an average accuracy rate of 93 per cent during testing. However, this figure should not be interpreted as evidence that the device can translate every sign-language conversation accurately.

Allela’s innovation attracted international attention after Sign-IO was shortlisted for the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation in 2019.

He also received the Hardware Trailblazer Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for his work on the device.

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In October 2020, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta praised the invention during the country’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, recognising Allela among young Kenyans developing solutions to everyday challenges.

Allela also tested the technology at a special-needs school in Migori County, Kenya, where feedback helped inform improvements to the device.

His goal was to make the gloves more accessible to deaf people, particularly children who might otherwise depend on relatives or interpreters to communicate with people unfamiliar with sign language.

The invention highlights how a personal family experience can inspire technology designed to address communication barriers.

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