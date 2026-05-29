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New Music Friday: Young Jonn, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, and more

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 11:02 - 29 May 2026
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From Young Jonn to Patoranking and Ruger, here are the best new Nigerian songs released this Friday across Afrobeats, dancehall, R&B and Alté.
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Featuring Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal linking up on 'Energy', Patoranking and Ruger bringing dancehall heat on 'Shake That', and Young Jonn tapping into Amapiano territory on 'Elumelu', this week's new music from the Nigerian scene covers a lot of ground, ranging from Afrobeats, dancehall, Alté, and everything in between.

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Here is everything worth your time this Friday.

Young Jonn - Elumelu 

An Afrobeats and Amapiano-tinged record that leans into feel-good energy without overreaching. The rhythmic flow is easy, the kind Young Jonn is known for, and the production is clean.

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Tiwa Savage ft Wande Coal, Mavo - Energy

Two of Nigerian music's most consistent voices on one record. Traditional percussion and highlife-leaning melodies are grounded by R&B vocals that keep it from feeling outdated. A solid collaboration that earns its runtime.

Patoranking ft Ruger - Shake That

With Patoranking, it’s Afro-dancehall done with intent. Patoranking's reggae fluidity sits well against Ruger's Afro-fusion delivery. They are two distinct styles that find a middle ground without either artist losing their edge.

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Kunmie ft Lojay - Gorgeous

Kunmie’s music is familiar in a way that’s not unbearable. This is a tender record about affection and beauty that doesn't announce itself. The groove is understated, the emotion is genuine, and Lojay's presence adds warmth without overshadowing the lead.

Young Legend, ft Joeboy Abefe - Let Me Go

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Moves at a comfortable pace, being that it’s rhythmic and melodic in the way contemporary Afropop does well. Joeboy's vocal signature is recognisable throughout, and Abefe does well on a track that doesn't deliver too much to the listener.

Joki ft Fave - Sundown

Fave's vocals carry the weight here, reaching out but restrained at the same time, over production that blends West African groove with a soulful R&B finish. Best experienced on a night drive with the windows down.

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Boy Spyce ft Ajebo Hustlers - Heavenly Race

Smooth R&B vocal work meets high-energy Afrofusion and the Hustlers' rap-laced delivery. The contrast works because Boy Spyce keeps it calm while the featured act brings the momentum.

TheChibyVerse ft DJ Voyst, EasyScope, Ladipoe - Party Scatter

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The brief for this one is a song built around controlled chaos, flex culture, humour, and social commentary packed into one Afrobeats record. Ladipoe's verse anchors it. It’s the lead single from the Sounds From The South album, which sets an interesting tone for the project.

Dusten Truce - Not a Lot

Sits in Alté Hip-Hop territory, blending alternative rap with Afro-fusion. The song is a meditation on survival and self-worth in Nigeria's reality, and it tries.

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Uncle Bubu ft Kemuel, CupidSZN, Telz - Darkest Secrets

Atmospheric synths and R&B undertones give this Afrobeats and Alté record a really cool feel. The song is the type that grows on you; it’s unhurried, infectious, and easy to return to. A fitting close to the week.

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