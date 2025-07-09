GoodGirl LA redefines what it means to be a 'Good Girl' [Review]

Before her three-year absence, GoodGirl LA offered glimpses of her talent and its capacity to bring her success on her debut EP 'LA Confidential'. After making waves in the underground, she gained mainstream attention thanks to her decisive contribution to Vector's sensual hit 'Early Momo' in 2021.



A year later, she would unceremoniously exit the scene as fans fear that yet another fiercely gifted female act might have caved under the unbearable weight of massive talent.

When she announced her return on social media, fans were unsure what to expect from her, but all those who caught onto her sound early knew that whatever it may be, it would be good music.

LA doesn't disappoint as her comeback EP redefines what it means to be a good girl. The music is fierce, her vocals are powerful, her writing daring, and the emotions palpable.

In the social media post that announced her return, she shared that her career was placed on hold because she refused to kowtow to the demands of parties who sought to control her.

The EP carries the pain and anger of a talented artist dismissed for her quirks, which she embraces and flaunts through songs that hold her readiness to fight her way to the top, where, like her fans, she believes she deserves to be.

"I was never playing by the rule you made up," she sings passionately in the opener, where she vehemently breaks free from the "good girl" tag and the expectation it creates while announcing that she's now adjusted to the demands of a Lagos city where romantic pursuit is a losing game and success is non negotiable.

Now signed to producer Andre Vibez's VIBEZ MUSIC FACTORY WORLDWIDE, the hitmaker brings his expertise to this EP, which serves as a statement of passion and ambition for the returning star.

LA's gothic and sensually dark aesthetics she shares on social media, are on display on the seductive 'Buss It' where her sensual melodies, explicit writing, and the slow-burning production create a cinematic ambience that leaves little to the imagination on her sexual desires and where it swings.

Many of her day one fans would strongly opine that she deserves more mainstream success than she has so far managed.

LA shares this sentiment on 'Giga' where she embraces her quirky personality while speaking to societal and industry reluctance to embrace a nonconformist. Using relatable language that packs Afrobeats' colorful writing and hip hop-influenced rhyme scheme, LA punches her way through the beat just as she intends to fight her way to the top, where, like her fans, she believes she deserves to be.

One of Afrobeats genre benders, LA declares unflinching faith in what she carries and what her new journey holds on the Dancehall bounce of 'B.O.B', where her palpable emotions and range emphatically leave no doubt as to what she can offer.

She shapeshifts into the trending upbeat Afrobeats scene while retaining her melodies and energetic flow on 'Gbesoun', where her delivery and cadence are similar to that of Afrobeats star Lojay.

Goodgirl LA is back and she intends to stump on detractors while treating her fans who have thoroughly missed her to a good time. She shares her intention to make sure everyone catches on to her greatness in the familiar Afrobeats 5 beat pattern of 'Back To Back', where she puts her vocals to work while also showing her dancehall credentials.

After three years, Goodgirl LA's return is a reminder of her electrifying talent, which the female arm of the industry and Nigerian music could use.



"My talent cannot go to waste," she sings on the closer.



Yes, it can't. Give it to them, GoodGirl LA. Spare no one.