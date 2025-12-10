Chella’s ‘My Darling’ Is the Only Nigerian Song on TikTok’s 2025 Global Year-End Chart

Chella’s ‘My Darling’ is a certified hit and TikTok has bore witness.

2025 has been a massive year for music. Many songs found a global audience including Afrobeats records. However, one story is very special. It’s a story about an underdog. Nigerian artist, Chella, managed a remarkable feat, landing the only track from the West African nation on TikTok's coveted Global Songs of 2025 year-end list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His viral hit, ‘My Darling,’ released in March this year, proved to be an organic sensation, as it connected with millions of listeners on TikTok who helped propel it to global stardom.

The Global Stage & Chella's Position

The top 20 list, dominated by international heavy hitters, saw Chella's "My Darling" land the number 19 spot.

TikTok Year-End Global Songs Chart

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top track of the year was the classic ‘Pretty Little Baby’ by Connie Francis, which saw a massive resurgence on the platform. Other charting songs included Doechii's ‘Anxiety’ (named Music Trend of the Year), tracks from Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' smash hit 'Die With A Smile'.

Chella’s presence in the midst of these global pop titans, is a testament to the track's universal appeal. It also reflects the power of TikTok to take a song of a Nigerian rising star to global stardom.

The Magic of the Melody

You may ask, why did people love ‘My Darling’? The answer is simple.

Afrohouse sensation Chella | Credit: X

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s in the melodies. The melodies are infectiously coined with which line, note, and harmony combining to draw you in and leave you wanting more.

Like other typical Afrobeats hits, ‘My Darling’ excels simplicity and catchiness. The lyrics are rhythmically easy to remember while the production is attention-grabbing. When you combine these factors, you have a song that slips into the subconscious of listeners and has them constantly returning for more.

These factors explain its organic success. Real people loved the track. They made tons of videos with it, not just on TikTok, but across major social media platforms. Social media users danced to it, and even acted out the lyrics. Chella connected directly with the people. He did not need a middleman. He used the power of the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the TikTok sphere, ‘My Darling’ has achieved significant streaming success. It became the most-streamed Nigerian song on YouTube Music, surpassing 100 million streams. On Spotify, it quickly amassed over 61 million streams by November. People heard a snippet on TikTok and wanted the full song. They searched for it furiously. It even reached number 1 on the Global Shazam chart. This is one of the hardest things to do in music. Only giants like Wizkid and CKay have done this before. Now Chella joins their ranks.