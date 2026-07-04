Coca-Cola is celebrating 75 years in Nigeria with limited-edition 60cl anniversary bottles, giving consumers 20% more value across Coca-Cola Less Sugar, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta and Sprite

Coca-Cola is celebrating 75 years in Nigeria with limited-edition 60cl anniversary bottles, giving consumers 20% more value across Coca-Cola Less Sugar, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta and Sprite

Coca-Cola don tey and it's still refreshing Nigerians with more value

After 75 years of shared moments and memories, Coca-Cola celebrates Nigeria with more value, more refreshment, and the same great taste in new 60cl anniversary bottles.

When you reach for a cold drink without thinking twice, it’s usually because it’s been part of your life for as long as you can remember. That kind of muscle memory doesn’t happen by chance. It’s built over time over 75 years of showing up as the answer to every “What are you drinking?” moment.

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From your family’s Christmas table, to the bukka down the road, to the party that gave you memories you wouldn’t trade for the world… and even those quiet days when an ice-cold Coca-Cola just hits differently.

For 75 years, Coca-Cola has been refreshing Nigeria. And the brand still knows exactly what Nigerians want: more of the good stuff, and more value when it matters most.

To celebrate this milestone, Coca-Cola introduces a specially designed 60cl PET anniversary pack, giving you an extra 10cl on your regular 50cl drink 20% more value, simply because it’s our birthday, and we’re sharing the love.

The limited-edition Coca-Cola Less Sugar PET bottles wear Nigeria proudly, wrapped in our flag colours around the refreshing taste we all love. This extra value is also available exclusively across Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, and Sprite in the 60cl anniversary packs.

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As a toast to the Nigerian spirit and a journey built together Coca-Cola invites Nigerians everywhere to raise a bottle and celebrate. E Don Tey, but We Still Dey.

Whether you, Wanta Fanta, need a Sprite for the heat, or you’ve gone all in on Coca-Cola Less Sugar or Zero Sugar, everyone gets more for the celebration. Even your faves.

Make every moment count with the new 60cl anniversary packs, available now at major retailers nationwide.

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For more information, visit www.coca-cola.com/ng/en or follow @CocaCola_NG on Instagram or X for more Coca-Cola offers and experiences.