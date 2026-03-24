Peter Obi expresses anger after Kaduna Sheik was arrested following his visit

Peter Obi warns of "intimidation" after Kaduna cleric Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar was allegedly arrested shortly after hosting the former LP candidate.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised alarm over what he described as a troubling development in Nigeria’s democratic space following the reported arrest of Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar. In a statement shared on social media, Obi disclosed that the cleric was allegedly arrested by authorities shortly after hosting him during a visit to Kaduna on Sunday. The former Anambra State governor said he received news of the arrest early the next morning, describing it as symptomatic of a growing pattern of intimidation and suppression.

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Troubling Developments in Our Polity that Must Be Nipped in the Bud.



I have just been made aware early this morning that Revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday.



This development… pic.twitter.com/OTgu875JDK — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 24, 2026

Obi warned that such actions, if unchecked, could erode the foundations of democracy. According to him, “freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened,” adding that citizens and perceived political opponents now face harassment and persecution.

The politician stressed that democratic societies thrive on the protection of civil liberties, including the right to associate freely and express dissenting opinions. He urged authorities to adhere strictly to the rule of law and avoid actions that could be interpreted as politically motivated.

“This cannot be allowed to continue,” Obi said, calling on those in positions of power to respect democratic principles and refrain from undermining Nigeria’s already fragile political environment.

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As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from security agencies confirming the arrest or outlining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Independent verification of the claim also remains limited, raising questions about the details and legality of the alleged action.

Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar is known in northern Nigeria as a religious leader who has previously spoken on governance and youth engagement, including calls for greater accountability and participation in national development . His influence within religious and civic circles has made the reported arrest particularly sensitive.

The development has begun to generate reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the implications for political freedom and civic space. Analysts warn that incidents involving religious figures and political actors often carry broader consequences for national cohesion, especially in regions with complex socio-political dynamics.

Observers say the situation underscores the need for transparency from authorities to clarify the facts and reassure the public. Without clear communication, such incidents risk fueling speculation, deepening mistrust, and heightening political tensions.

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