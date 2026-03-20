Peter Obi Claims Government Doesn't Want Him to Contest in 2027, Calls for Free and Fair Election

Peter Obi alleges the Federal Government of Nigeria is blocking his 2027 ambition, calling for free and fair elections amid political uncertainty.

Peter Obi, who ran for president and is now a top figure in the African Democratic Congress, has claimed that the current government is trying to prevent him from running in the 2027 presidential election.

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He made this statement while pushing for a fair and trustworthy voting system. In a video shared with Nigerians, where he looked back on his political path and earlier difficulties, Obi made these allegations.

"The FG of Nigeria doesn’t want me to contest in the 2027 presidential election. Everything they are doing is about me- Peter Obi



Me: He knows what his supporters want to hear, he's saying all of these to make them happy, all lies and lies. Shior pic.twitter.com/4qHnZPgT7F — Ojo Festus Olanrewaju (@festus1501) March 18, 2026

He remembered times when he felt shut out of politics and had to deal with long, drawn-out legal fights.

“I have been in this very difficult business where people abandoned you completely for one election. I spent three years in court, and no one followed me there. I have been impeached, returned to my village where no one wanted to see me, and removed from office twice,” he said.

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According to him, those experiences have strengthened his resolve for future challenges.

“So there is nothing I will not see again. All these things being said about me are not new,” he added.

Obi further alleged that the Federal Government is making ongoing efforts to frustrate his presidential ambition in 2027.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria does not want me to contest in the 2027 presidential election. We are not asking for much. They already have the governors and ministers; we are only asking for a free and fair election,” he said.

He also suggested that those in power have wider access to influential networks.

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“They have all the contacts. They know the queen and the king, while we do not. They have everything,” he stated.

From Labour Party to African Democratic Congress

He also expressed uncertainty about securing the ADC presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a video message to his followers, Obi said that securing the ADC's presidential ticket is not certain.

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He said, “Someone asked me how I know for sure that the ADC will give me the presidential ticket. I cannot be certain. What matters is that we are committed to a cause."

Former presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed uncertainty about securing the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I keep wondering how we ended up in this situation and what might happen if we decide to stop working on this project.”

Obi also said he is still committed to his goals, and he hasn’t let any reported threats stop him.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate praised his supporters for their resilience, recognizing the difficulties of working within opposition politics in Nigeria.

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Obi thanked everyone who stayed loyal, even though they didn’t get much benefit right away.

“I thank you for your sacrifice. It’s not easy to be in the opposition in Nigeria, and I’m thankful to those who keep supporting even when there’s no clear reward,” he said.

He, however, expressed uncertainty about the future, especially concerning political alliances and commitments.