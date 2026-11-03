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Outrage in Imo as man pushes girlfriend’s 17-year-old sister from two-storey building

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 08:40 - 03 November 2026
Nigerian Police rescue abducted baby
Outrage in Imo as man pushes girlfriend’s 17-year-old sister from two-storey building
The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, identified as Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, for allegedly pushing his girlfriend’s 17-year-old niece from a two-storey building
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  • The 17-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition at a hospital after the incident

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  •  An angry mob attempted to lynch the 26-year-old suspect before police operatives intervened and rescued him.

  • Imo Commissioner of Police Audu Garba Bosso promised a thorough investigation and assured residents that justice would be served.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 1, 2026, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu, in Owerri, Imo State.

The 17-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition at a hospital after the incident in Owerri.

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 An angry mob attempted to lynch the 26-year-old suspect before police operatives intervened and rescued him.

Imo Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso promised a thorough investigation and assured residents that justice would be served.

According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, on Monday, November 2, the suspect pushed the teenager, identified as Chiamaka Chukwuokore, from the building during an altercation.

The victim, who is the sister of the suspect’s girlfriend, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She remains in critical condition and is receiving medical attention.

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READ ALSO: Sowore releases CCTV footage capturing moment he and his team were brutally attacked with cutlass in Ekiti

The police said the suspect is undergoing investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the appropriate legal action.

The Command also urged members of the public to avoid spreading unverified accounts of the incident, particularly on social media, as investigations continue.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, assured residents that the police would thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.

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He also appealed to residents to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, while allowing the police to carry out their investigation.

The Command said further updates would be communicated as developments unfold.

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