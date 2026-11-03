Outrage in Imo as man pushes girlfriend’s 17-year-old sister from two-storey building

PRESS RELEASE IMO POLICE COMMAND ARREST 26-YEAR-OLD MAN OVER ALLEGED ATTEMPTED MURDER OF GIRLFRIEND’S NIECE IN OWERRI. The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, aged 26, following allegations that he pushed a 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, said to be the sister of his girlfriend, from a two-storey building along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu in Owerri. The incident reportedly occurred on November 1, 2026, at about 1300 hours, following an alleged altercation between the suspect and the victim. The victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical attention and remains in critical condition. Following the incident, an angry mob mobilised and attempted to lynch the suspect. However, the prompt intervention of the Police operatives led to the successful rescue of the suspect, who was subsequently taken into police custody. The suspect is currently undergoing investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and facilitate necessary legal action. The Command urges members of the public, particularly social media users, to refrain from spreading unverified information about the incident. The public is advised to exercise restraint and rely on official sources for accurate updates. To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, psc(+), mnips, assures members of the public that the incident is being thoroughly investigated and that all necessary steps will be taken to establish the facts and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law. The CP also appeals to members of the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands and allow the police to carry out their duties professionally. Further developments will be communicated in due course. DSP HENRY OKOYE Police Public Relations Officer Imo State Command Owerri. November 2, 2026