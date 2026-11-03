Outrage in Imo as man pushes girlfriend’s 17-year-old sister from two-storey building
The 17-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition at a hospital after the incident
An angry mob attempted to lynch the 26-year-old suspect before police operatives intervened and rescued him.
Imo Commissioner of Police Audu Garba Bosso promised a thorough investigation and assured residents that justice would be served.
The incident occurred on Sunday, November 1, 2026, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu, in Owerri, Imo State.
The 17-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition at a hospital after the incident in Owerri.
An angry mob attempted to lynch the 26-year-old suspect before police operatives intervened and rescued him.
Tragedy in Owerri, Imo State as Man Allegedly Throws Girlfriend’s Sister from Storey Building After She Reportedly Rejects His S£xu@l Advances ( victim video via my TG👇) A disturbing incident has reportedly occurred at Mbonu Ejike, Owerri, Imo State, where a young man allegedly threw his girlfriend’s sister from a storey building after she reportedly rejected his s£xual advances. According to a voice note circulating online, a woman who claimed to live in the area alleged that the victim’s sister had travelled and left her with her boyfriend. The suspect reportedly attempted to have s£xu@l intercourse with the victim, but she allegedly rejected his advances before he pushed her down from the building. The suspect has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command following the incident, which allegedly occurred today. Note: As we await an official confirmation and further details from the Imo State Police Command, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unconfirmed.— CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) November 1, 2026
Imo Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso promised a thorough investigation and assured residents that justice would be served.
According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, on Monday, November 2, the suspect pushed the teenager, identified as Chiamaka Chukwuokore, from the building during an altercation.
The victim, who is the sister of the suspect’s girlfriend, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She remains in critical condition and is receiving medical attention.
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The police said the suspect is undergoing investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the appropriate legal action.
The Command also urged members of the public to avoid spreading unverified accounts of the incident, particularly on social media, as investigations continue.
The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, assured residents that the police would thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.
PRESS RELEASE IMO POLICE COMMAND ARREST 26-YEAR-OLD MAN OVER ALLEGED ATTEMPTED MURDER OF GIRLFRIEND’S NIECE IN OWERRI. The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, aged 26, following allegations that he pushed a 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, said to be the sister of his girlfriend, from a two-storey building along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu in Owerri. The incident reportedly occurred on November 1, 2026, at about 1300 hours, following an alleged altercation between the suspect and the victim. The victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical attention and remains in critical condition. Following the incident, an angry mob mobilised and attempted to lynch the suspect. However, the prompt intervention of the Police operatives led to the successful rescue of the suspect, who was subsequently taken into police custody. The suspect is currently undergoing investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and facilitate necessary legal action. The Command urges members of the public, particularly social media users, to refrain from spreading unverified information about the incident. The public is advised to exercise restraint and rely on official sources for accurate updates. To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, psc(+), mnips, assures members of the public that the incident is being thoroughly investigated and that all necessary steps will be taken to establish the facts and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law. The CP also appeals to members of the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands and allow the police to carry out their duties professionally. Further developments will be communicated in due course. DSP HENRY OKOYE Police Public Relations Officer Imo State Command Owerri. November 2, 2026— Imo State Police Command (@ImoPoliceNG) November 2, 2026
He also appealed to residents to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, while allowing the police to carry out their investigation.
The Command said further updates would be communicated as developments unfold.