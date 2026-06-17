Over 8,000 jobless Nigerians withdraw ₦12bn from pension savings amid economic hardship

Worsening macro conditions have forced over 8,000 newly jobless Nigerians to dip early into their retirement funds as a critical emergency life support system

Worsening macro conditions have forced over 8,000 newly jobless Nigerians to dip early into their retirement funds as a critical emergency life support system

More than 8,000 unemployed Nigerians withdrew ₦12.11 billion from their pension savings in three months, highlighting growing economic hardship and rising joblessness across the country.

8,082 unemployed workers accessed ₦12.11 billion from their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) between October and December 2025.

The Pension Reform Act 2014 allows contributors who have been jobless for at least four months to withdraw up to 25% of their pension savings.

The trend reflects worsening economic conditions, with many Nigerians relying on retirement funds to cover living expenses while searching for new jobs.

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Nigeria's worsening economic conditions and rising unemployment are forcing many citizens to dip into their retirement savings just to stay afloat.

Latest figures from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) show that 8,082 unemployed workers withdrew a total of ₦12.11 billion from their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) in the fourth quarter of 2025 after losing their jobs.

The withdrawals were made under a provision of the Pension Reform Act 2014, which allows contributors who have been out of work for at least four months to access up to 25 percent of their pension savings before retirement.

The data highlights the growing financial pressure facing many Nigerian households as inflation, high living costs and a challenging job market continue to squeeze incomes.

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Average withdrawal rises

Unemployed contributors withdrew an staggering ₦12.11 billion from their Retirement Savings Accounts in Q4 2025 alone to navigate the spike in living costs.

The ₦12.11 billion withdrawn between October and December 2025 represents a significant amount of retirement savings being used to meet immediate needs rather than future financial security.

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On average, each beneficiary accessed about ₦1.5 million from their RSA during the period.

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The trend suggests that more Nigerians are increasingly relying on pension funds as a safety net while searching for new employment opportunities.

Economic realities pushing workers to pension savings

Financial experts warn that while early RSA access provides immediate survival capital, it leaves long-term senior citizenship funds deeply vulnerable.

Nigeria has battled persistent economic challenges in recent years, including high inflation, currency depreciation and rising costs of food, transportation and housing.

Many workers who lose their jobs often face difficulties securing new employment quickly, leaving them with limited options for survival.

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Under the Pension Reform Act, contributors can apply to withdraw a quarter of their pension balance if they remain unemployed for at least four months. The provision was introduced to provide temporary financial relief to workers during periods of joblessness.

Concerns over long-term retirement security

Data from PenCom highlights a statutory provision allowing workers out of a job for four months to pull up to 25% of their total pension balance.

While the withdrawals provide immediate support for affected workers, financial experts have repeatedly warned that frequent access to retirement savings could reduce the funds available at retirement.

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Pension savings are designed to provide income after active employment ends, and early withdrawals may weaken long-term financial security for contributors.

Despite these concerns, many unemployed Nigerians see the option as a necessary lifeline in the face of rising economic hardship and limited job opportunities.