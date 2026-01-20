Oncue Logistics Redefines Event Logistics with Tech-Driven, Premium Coordination Services

#FeaturedPost

Oncue Logistics is redefining event logistics in Nigeria through a premium, technology-enabled coordination model designed to bring order, visibility, and control to an industry often marked by fragmented planning, last-minute changes, and operational uncertainty.

Across weddings, private celebrations and corporate events, many hosts face the same frustrations; late deliveries, misplaced items, payment gaps, unclear responsibility, and the pressure of coordinating IV & aso-ebi deliveries across multiple guests.



Oncue Logistics was created to solve these challenges, bringing structure and clarity to every stage of event logistics and turning what is often chaotic into a smooth, well-managed experience.

Created for brides, wedding planners, party hosts, social celebrants, and corporate clients, Oncue Logistics delivers a curated logistics experience built on care, discretion, and accountability.



By acting as one central point of coordination, Oncue simplifies delivery and payment processes that are usually manual, time-consuming, and easy to get wrong—so everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

Oncue’s services include the coordination of AsoEbi, invitation, and event package deliveries, payment tracking and vendor coordination, backend tracking and accountability for all dispatched items, guest list and attendance management, and customised logistics solutions tailored to the specific needs of each event.

By centralising logistics coordination, Oncue ensures that every detail is planned, monitored, and executed with care, allowing clients to focus on the emotional and experiential aspects of their celebrations while operations are handled seamlessly behind the scenes.

As celebrations become bigger and more detailed, many hosts and planners find themselves juggling logistics manually—often leading to delays, mix-ups, and unnecessary stress. Oncue Logistics steps in to handle the movement, coordination, and delivery of every item through one organised, tech-supported system, bringing clarity and peace of mind to the entire process.

Serving clients within the local and diaspora wedding industry, as well as individuals planning birthdays, bridal showers, and corporate events, Oncue’s model is particularly suited to premium occasions where reliability, privacy, and professional execution are essential. By combining centralised coordination, transparent tracking processes, and accountable execution, Oncue Logistics introduces a new standard of control and confidence in premium logistics management.

About Oncue Logistics

