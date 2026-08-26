Funke Akindele, ex-husband JJC Skillz reunite for vacation with twin sons in Paris

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has linked up with her ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, for a vacation with their twin sons in Paris, France.

Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz reunite for a family vacation in Paris with their twin sons, Zion and Zack.

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JJC Skillz shared a video of the family’s visit to the Eiffel Tower after Akindele played games with their sons at a fun centre.

Akindele and JJC Skillz kept their sons’ faces private, a practice they have maintained since the twins were born in 2018.

Akindele and JJC Skillz shared snippets of their time together on their different Snapchat accounts, giving fans a glimpse into their family holiday.

In one of the videos, the former couple was at a fun centre with their sons. JJC Skillz could be heard asking, “Mama Ibeji, are we playing games?”

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The video also captured Akindele spending time with the twins as they played games together.

JJC Skillz later shared footage from their visit to the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris, where the they enjoyed the trip together.

Although the entertainers documented moments from their vacation, they did not show the faces of their sons, Zion and Zack.

Keeping the twins away from the public eye has remained a practice for Akindele and JJC Skillz since the boys were born in 2018.

Akindele and JJC Skillz got married in 2016 and welcomed their twin boys two years later. Their marriage, which also saw them work together professionally, ended after six years when JJC Skillz announced their separation in June 2022.

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Despite the end of their marriage, the former couple have continued to share parental responsibilities and have maintained links through their children and professional interests.