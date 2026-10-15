Police officers who told okada rider “If you’re not careful, we will finish you here” over ₦20,000 bribe face disciplinary action

Police officers captured threatening an okada rider over an alleged ₦20,000 demand have been moved to Auja to face disciplinary proceedings.

Officers in a viral Ekiti police video have been moved to Abuja for disciplinary proceedings.

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The complaint concerned alleged extortion and intimidation of a motorcyclist.

The viral footage features a reported ₦20,000 demand and a threat against the rider.

Police have not announced the investigation’s outcome or any final sanctions.

Police officers attached to the Ekiti State Command who were captured in a viral video threatening a commercial motorcyclist over an alleged ₦20,000 demand have been moved to Abuja to face disciplinary proceedings.

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The Police Complaint Response Unit confirmed the development in an update posted on X on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, saying the officers were at the Force Headquarters in Abuja following a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu .

The unit said the officers were undergoing disciplinary action over the incident, which sparked public attention after footage of their confrontation with the motorcyclist circulated on social media.

The development followed a complaint received by the Ekiti State Police Command on October 6 from representatives of the Biker Association at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti chapter. The association complained about the alleged extortion and intimidation of one of its members.

According to the police command, the motorcyclist was allegedly intercepted by a patrol team while riding alone from Itapa to Ikole-Ekiti. The complainants said money was demanded from him under circumstances they considered improper.

The viral footage shows a confrontation between the rider and a police officer during a roadworthiness check. The rider appears to resist a reported demand for ₦20,000, while the threat, “If you’re not careful, we will finish you here,” was attributed to an officer in the video.

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The police have not independently confirmed that the officers demanded the stated amount, and the allegation remains subject to investigation.

In a statement issued on October 7, the Ekiti State Police Command said it had identified the officers involved and taken them into custody for questioning. The investigation covered allegations of extortion, intimidation, disobedience to lawful orders and other forms of unprofessional conduct.

The command subsequently transferred the investigation to the State Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti for a comprehensive and impartial probe.

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Falade Micheal, directed that the officers be subjected to the appropriate disciplinary procedures in line with police regulations, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

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The command condemned extortion, intimidation and abuse of authority, stressing that no police officer was authorised to demand or collect money from members of the public while carrying out legitimate police duties.