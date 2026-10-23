Glo ends 2026 Ofala celebrations with royal banquet for Igwe Achebe

Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, flanked by his wife, Igwenwanyi Ngozi Achebe, and Globacom’s Divisional Head, South East, Michael Ehumadu, at the Royal Banquet held by Globacom in honour of the traditional ruler in Onitsha

Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, flanked by his wife, Igwenwanyi Ngozi Achebe, and Globacom’s Divisional Head, South East, Michael Ehumadu, at the Royal Banquet held by Globacom in honour of the traditional ruler in Onitsha

Globacom brought the 2026 Ofala Festival to a magnificent close on Wednesday with a royal banquet in honour of the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe.

The elegant gathering, attended by the monarch, members of his cabinet, Globacom’s trade partners and high-net-worth customers, marked the grand finale of the festival sponsored by the telecommunications and digital solutions company.

Speaking at the occasion, Globacom’s Divisional Head, South-East, Mike Ehumadu, said the event underscored the enduring significance of partnerships between corporate organisations and traditional institutions in preserving Nigeria’s cultural legacy and sustaining the traditions that give communities their distinctive identity.

He congratulated Igwe Achebe, the Ofala Festival organising committee and the people of Onitsha on the successful celebration of the 2026 edition, reaffirming Globacom’s commitment to initiatives that celebrate Nigeria’s cultural diversity, strengthen community bonds and project the country’s rich heritage to a wider international audience.

The evening unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of music, comedy and cultural entertainment. Guests were treated to performances from Aniweta Mazeli, Boy o Boy and the Groove Band, while comedian MC Ezegetive infused the gathering with laughter. The performers brought their artistry to bear on the occasion, enriching its atmosphere and creating cherished moments for the royal household, community leaders and other distinguished guests.

In further recognition of the competitive spirit, discipline and communal solidarity displayed by the various Onitsha age grades during the festival, Globacom rewarded winners of the different competitions with cash prizes and trophies. The gesture acknowledged not merely their achievements but also the collective pride and sense of belonging that animate the Ofala tradition. It also presented hundreds of bags of special Basmati rice to all the members of the different age grade associations.

Globacom’s sustained association with Ofala exemplifies the capacity of purposeful private-sector investment to preserve cultural heritage while broadening the social and economic benefits of traditional festivals