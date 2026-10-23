Adekunle Gold Foundation teams up with PESA, commits $20K to Sickle Cell Impact Initiative

The Adekunle Gold Foundation (AG Foundation), in partnership with Pesa, has launched We’re Not Done: AG Foundation Sickle Cell Impact Initiative, a new programme designed to strengthen organisations providing critical support to people living with sickle cell disease.

Launching with a $20,000 commitment from Pesa, the initiative will provide funding to selected sickle cell organisations, helping them expand their work across healthcare access, patient support, education, awareness and advocacy.

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For its inaugural cycle, We’re Not Done will support Adekunle Gold Foundation’s work alongside the following 4 beneficiaries: Sickle Cell Advocacy Management Initiative (NIGERIA), Not Just You (CANADA), Sickle Life (GHANA), and It Takes A Village (UK), recognising the important work each organisation is already doing within the sickle cell community. The funding will enable the organisations to strengthen existing programmes, expand their reach and deepen their impact.

For Adekunle Gold, who has lived openly with sickle cell disease and used his platform to advocate for the community, We’re Not Done represents a commitment to supporting the organisations already doing vital work on the ground.

“We’re Not Done is about turning awareness into action. Incredible organisations are working every day to improve the lives of people living with sickle cell, and together with Pesa, we want to give them more resources to do that work and reach even more people,” the award-winning superstar said about the partnership.

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Pesa joins the initiative as its programme partner, supporting both the launch and first cycle of impact.

Pesa's Head, Global Growth & Marketing, Tosin Olaniyi, described the partnership as a move to provide tangible support to people affected by sickle cell.

“Sickle cell affects many people in the Nigerian and wider Black communities we serve. These are our friends, colleagues, and loved ones. Adekunle Gold has shown how a personal connection to an issue can become a force for meaningful change, and we’re proud to support the launch of We’re Not Done, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness and supporting the sickle cell community. Through our partnership with the AG Foundation and the other participating foundations, we hope to go beyond awareness and contribute to meaningful, tangible support for individuals and families affected by sickle cell.”

Through We’re Not Done, AG Foundation, with the support of Pesa, aims to build a platform that combines funding, advocacy and visibility to strengthen the wider sickle cell ecosystem and create measurable, lasting impact.

Because for the sickle cell community, we’re not done.

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About Adekunle Gold Foundation

dekunle Gold Foundation was founded in 2023 by multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Adekunle Gold. The foundation is committed to improving the lives of those living with sickle cell disease through healthcare access, advocacy and awareness.

website: Adekunlegoldfoundation.com Instagram: Adekunlegoldfoundation Email: info@adekunlegoldfoundation.com

About Pesa

Pesa is a global financial platform making it easier for people and businesses to move, manage and use money across borders. Through its intuitive platform, customers can send money internationally, convert and hold multiple currencies, and access other financial products designed for lives and businesses that span countries.

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