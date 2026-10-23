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He went to wake police officer over suspected robbery, officer angrily shoots him dead for disturbing his sleep

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:36 - 23 October 2026
Ayineka Ayomide Daniel, 26, was killed at his workplace in Itori, Ogun State.
A 26-year-old security guard in Ogun State was fatally shot in the neck after waking a police officer to report a suspected robbery. His family and company offer conflicting accounts as police investigate.
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  • Ayineka Ayomide Daniel, 26, was killed at his workplace in Itori, Ogun State.

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  • His family alleges that a police officer opened fire after he was woken over a suspected robbery.

  • Another security guard was reportedly shot in both hands and survived.

  • The officer was reportedly detained as police investigate the shooting.

A 26-year-old security guard who went to alert a police officer about a suspected robbery at his workplace ended up dead after he was shot in the neck in Itori, Ogun State.

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Ayineka Ayomide Daniel was reportedly on duty at TSL Halogen Company on October 14, 2026, when he and another guard suspected that intruders had entered the premises.

According to accounts given by his family, the guards went to wake the police officer assigned to the location, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rotimi Richard Ajayi, who was reportedly asleep.

But instead of getting the assistance they expected, Daniel was allegedly shot dead, while his colleague sustained gunshot wounds to both hands.

Daniel’s father, Ayineka Oluwashola, said the family was initially given a different explanation for his son’s injuries before learning that he had been shot by a police officer.

He alleged that the officer began shooting shortly after the guards woke him.

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“They had to go and wake the MOPOL that was asleep already. Immediately they woke the MOPOL, they said he began shooting them. He shot my son in the neck; the other guy, he shot him in his two hands,” the father said, according to The Source.

Daniel’s younger sister, Ayineka Folashade, also said the surviving guard told the family that the pair had approached the officer because they suspected that armed robbers were nearby.

She alleged that the officer fired repeatedly and that no suspected robber was caught.

However, a staff member of TSL Halogen Company, identified as Abayomi, gave a different account, describing the shooting as an accidental discharge.

According to him, the guards and the police officer were working at the same location when they suspected an intruder. He said Daniel was shot while they were attempting to respond to the security threat.

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The conflicting accounts have left questions about what happened that night and how the officer’s firearm was discharged.

Ajayi was reportedly detained following the incident, while the case was transferred from Itori Police Station to the Ogun State Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 reportedly directed a thorough investigation into the matter.

Daniel’s family has called for justice. His father said relatives visited the police headquarters and submitted a statement concerning the shooting.

RELATED: Police Respond 'Noted' as Gunmen Abduct APC Youth Leader Iron Gate and Wife in Kogi

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The family also expressed dissatisfaction with the way they were informed about Daniel’s death and alleged that the company had not adequately communicated with them after the incident.

According to reports, Daniel was buried without a post-mortem examination after his body reportedly became swollen.

The young man, who had obtained a National Diploma in Business Administration, reportedly celebrated his 26th birthday on October 11, just three days before his death.

As of October 22, the Ogun State Police Command had not publicly released a detailed account of the shooting or announced the outcome of its investigation.

The officer’s reported detention does not establish guilt. Investigators will need to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the shooting was accidental or involved unlawful conduct.

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