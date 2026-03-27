Over 200 aviation professionals gather at Lagos Marriott Hotel for a full-day workshop on evidence preservation and pilot mental health, with keynote addresses by international experts from the NTSB and IPAAC.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) today concluded a landmark stakeholder engagement workshop at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, bringing together over 200 aviation professionals for a full day of expert presentations and panel discussions on two of the most pressing issues in Nigerian aviation safety: the integrity of accident investigation evidence, and the mental health and peer support needs of aviation personnel.

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The workshop themed Integrity in Evidence, Clarity in Skies, was declared open by the NSIB Director General and CEO, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., who addressed both issues at length and with evident personal command of the subject matter. He signalled clearly that the Bureau intends to pursue the recommendations emerging from the workshop through its regulatory and inter-agency channels.

The morning featured a paper presentation by Captain Chris Ona Najomo, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, represented by Engineer Iteke, titled The Regulator's Mandate: Strengthening Safety Oversight through Evidence Integrity and Personnel Wellness, followed by a keynote address by Mr. Dennis Jones, retired Managing Director of the United States National Transportation Safety Board, who drew on 40 years of investigative experience across more than 50 countries.

NSIB hosts landmark Aviation Workshop in Lagos

The afternoon keynote was delivered by Captain David Fielding, Chair of the International Peer Assist Aviation Coalition (IPAAC), who made a powerful case for the establishment of structured peer support programmes for Nigerian pilots and engineers.

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Both keynote speakers joined the panel discussions that followed their addresses, making the sessions some of the most substantive and lively exchanges the Nigerian aviation community has seen in a public forum.

The gathering was notable for its breadth and seniority. Among the over 200 attendees were Dr. Harold Demuren (former DG, NCAA), Engr. Akin Olateru (former DG, NSIB), and Captain Fola Akinkotu (former DG, NAMA), alongside serving military aviators from the air force, navy, and police, regulators, airline operators, pilots, engineers, aeromedical examiners, and consultant psychiatrists.

“Pilots and engineers are human beings first. The sooner the industry builds its safety framework around that truth, the safer the skies will become.” - Captain David Fielding.

The NSIB Aviation Stakeholder Engagement Workshop

Panel discussions covered evidence handling protocols, CVR and FDR preservation procedures, regulatory frameworks for aviation personnel wellness, and practical models for peer support implementation in the Nigerian context. The panels featured representatives from the NCAA, NSIB, NAMA, Air Peace, Arik Air, and the medical profession.

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The NSIB has confirmed that the outcomes of the workshop will be compiled into a formal proceedings report and circulated to all participants and relevant stakeholders.