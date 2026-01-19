Destiny Boy’s Death: Ruger, Bolisco, and Nigerians Share Reactions Amid Uncertainty

Shock and confusion have gripped the Nigerian music community after news of Destiny Boy's death.

The Nigerian music community remains in a state of shock and confusion following reports of the death of Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, on 18 January 2026.

The 22-year-old artist, who gained fame as a teenager with his 2019 hit 'One Ticket', has prompted an outpouring of tributes and debates online.

Destiny Boy | Credit: Instagram

Amid this, Destiny Boy's family and management have remained notably silent, issuing no official confirmation or statement, which has heightened uncertainty and prompted calls for transparency.

Celebrity Tributes Pour In

Despite the unverified nature of the reports, several prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry have shared messages of condolence, reflecting on Destiny Boy's talent and the potential loss of Afro-fuji singer.

Destiny Boy | Credit: Instagram

Dancehall superstar Ruger, known for his outspoken nature, posted on X expressing grief while questioning the circumstances. He wrote: “Bruh people will just post that someone has died and everyone will move on. Wtf caused his death, who was he with, what was the boy eating or drinking. No autopsy, NOTHING!!!! We just have to accept that he’s dead. My God RIP destiny boy.”

Bruh people will just post that someone has died and everyone will move on. Wtf caused his death, who was he with, what was the boy eating or drinking. No autopsy, NOTHING!!!! We just have to accept that he’s dead. My God RIP destiny boy 💔 — BLOWNBOY RU (@rugerofficial) January 18, 2026

Bolisco, a singer and associate of street-hop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, revealed the singer had been ill before his death, further revealing that the singer experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting blood, shortly before his death. Reports indicate the artiste died in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Destiny Boy and Afrobeats icon Davido | Credit: Instagram

These tributes from peers illustrate the impact Destiny Boy had on the music scene, even as his team's silence leaves many unanswered questions hanging in the balance.

Internet Reacts to news of Destiny Boy’s Death

On social media platform X, reactions to the reports of Destiny Boy's passing have been swift and varied. While some have expressed grief and reflected on life's brevity, others have raised scepticism amid conflicting claims.

See some reactions below:

Destiny Boy d*ed and in just few hours, they already bumped into his savings to discover he had only ₦3m left in his account. They’re more interested in what he left behind than his actual death. Please, take care of yourself and enjoy your money while you still can. — Ọmọ Akin (@GuyMr10) January 19, 2026

Destiny Boy that recently had his first child is déad bawo? omoh déath took the wrong person 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/77wg5pa6Rn — 𝔼𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕥😎 (@Esmart26) January 18, 2026

Watch who you call your homies, Destiny Boy was poisonêd 💔😭 — 𝔼𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕥😎 (@Esmart26) January 18, 2026

This news about destiny boy can’t be real — Dr Fab (@Tufab) January 18, 2026

What could make a young boy vomit blood till death! God protect us from the evil we can’t see in this 2026.

Rip Destiny child. 💔 — OBA👑 (@obaoriade) January 18, 2026

However, not all reactions assume the reports are true. Conflicting accounts have sparked doubt, with TikTok influencer Tobi Nation claiming in a viral video: "Destiny boy is alive he is pranking Nigerians. I confirmed he is alive."

Tobi Nation’s unverified claims have also sparked reactions from netizens.

This old video of Destiny Boy shading Oladips for “faking his death” just resurfaced… the irony is heavy.



Rest in peace DESTINY BOY. 🕊️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/B4GVu0pUIv — FZ™ (@Feeztm) January 19, 2026

I no fit believe anything unna talk again for social media. — Dr. Trader | Mills (DVM) 🩺📊💰 (@Lor_dmills) January 18, 2026

If this claim is true, then it’s highly irresponsible and cruel. Playing with news of death is not a joke—it traumatizes families, misleads the public, and disrespects people’s emotions. Nigerians are already dealing with enough pain; spreading false narratives for attention or… — StephenGerrard (@adejare_stephen) January 18, 2026

His families should come online and talk even this tobi nation don’t have a verified source — Introvert 🎲🥏 (@hintrovertt) January 18, 2026

True, but it also shows how easily we buy into stories without questioning the motives behind them. — Kairo (@KairoWeb3_) January 18, 2026

If this is true

I'm vindicated on my critics on the sisters crying video — Odogwu (@realuche96) January 18, 2026

In the absence of any official word from Destiny Boy's management or family, these online reactions reveal a mix of mourning and caution.

Who is Destiny Boy?

Destiny Boy | Credit: Instagram

Destiny Boy, born Afeez Adeshina on June 24, 2004, was a prominent Nigerian Afrofuji singer who rose to fame as a teenage sensation. He grew up in Agege, Lagos, and began his creative journey at T2 Boys Studios, initially serving as a backup dancer for the Fuji veteran Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma. He gained national recognition in 2017/2019 through a viral Fuji-style cover of Davido’s global smash "If", which led to an official remix and significant support from the music superstar. Throughout his short career, he carved a unique niche by blending traditional Fuji rhythms with contemporary Afrobeats.

In his personal life, Destiny Boy reached significant milestones at a young age, including proposing to his partner with a million-naira ring in early 2024. In November 2024, he and his partner, Iremide, welcomed their first child, a son named Junior.

The singer often shared his joy about fatherhood on social media, referring to himself as "smallBUTMIGHTY".