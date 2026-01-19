Advertisement

Destiny Boy’s Death: Ruger, Bolisco, and Nigerians Share Reactions Amid Uncertainty

David Ben
David Ben 12:08 - 19 January 2026
Photo Credits: Instagram/@iam_destinyboy
Shock and confusion have gripped the Nigerian music community after news of Destiny Boy's death.
The Nigerian music community remains in a state of shock and confusion following reports of the death of Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, on 18 January 2026. 

The 22-year-old artist, who gained fame as a teenager with his 2019  hit 'One Ticket', has prompted an outpouring of tributes and debates online.

However, details surrounding the cause remain unverified, with some accounts suggesting a sudden collapse, possibly linked to health issues. Conflicting reports have emerged ranging from unverified claims of poisoning and alleged involvement in rituals in Ijebu-Ode to suggestions that his death may be a hoax, reminiscent of past industry stunts.

Destiny Boy
Destiny Boy | Credit: Instagram

Amid this, Destiny Boy's family and management have remained notably silent, issuing no official confirmation or statement, which has heightened uncertainty and prompted calls for transparency.

Celebrity Tributes Pour In

Despite the unverified nature of the reports, several prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry have shared messages of condolence, reflecting on Destiny Boy's talent and the potential loss of Afro-fuji singer. 

Destiny Boy death
Destiny Boy | Credit: Instagram

Dancehall superstar Ruger, known for his outspoken nature, posted on X expressing grief while questioning the circumstances. He wrote: “Bruh people will just post that someone has died and everyone will move on. Wtf caused his death, who was he with, what was the boy eating or drinking. No autopsy, NOTHING!!!! We just have to accept that he’s dead. My God RIP destiny boy.” 

Bolisco, a singer and associate of street-hop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, revealed the singer had been ill before his death, further revealing that the singer experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting blood, shortly before his death. Reports indicate the artiste died in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Destiny Boy and Afrobeats icon Davido | Credit: Instagram

These tributes from peers illustrate the impact Destiny Boy had on the music scene, even as his team's silence leaves many unanswered questions hanging in the balance.

Internet Reacts to news of Destiny Boy’s Death

On social media platform X, reactions to the reports of Destiny Boy's passing have been swift and varied. While some have expressed grief and reflected on life's brevity, others have raised scepticism amid conflicting claims. 

See some reactions below:

However, not all reactions assume the reports are true. Conflicting accounts have sparked doubt, with TikTok influencer Tobi Nation claiming in a viral video: "Destiny boy is alive he is pranking Nigerians. I confirmed he is alive." 

Tobi Nation’s unverified claims have also sparked reactions from netizens.

In the absence of any official word from Destiny Boy's management or family, these online reactions reveal a mix of mourning and caution.

Who is Destiny Boy?

Destiny Boy death
Destiny Boy | Credit: Instagram

Destiny Boy, born Afeez Adeshina on June 24, 2004, was a prominent Nigerian Afrofuji singer who rose to fame as a teenage sensation. He grew up in Agege, Lagos, and began his creative journey at T2 Boys Studios, initially serving as a backup dancer for the Fuji veteran Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma. He gained national recognition in 2017/2019 through a viral Fuji-style cover of Davido’s global smash "If", which led to an official remix and significant support from the music superstar. Throughout his short career, he carved a unique niche by blending traditional Fuji rhythms with contemporary Afrobeats. 

In his personal life, Destiny Boy reached significant milestones at a young age, including proposing to his partner with a million-naira ring in early 2024. In November 2024, he and his partner, Iremide, welcomed their first child, a son named Junior.

The singer often shared his joy about fatherhood on social media, referring to himself as "smallBUTMIGHTY". 

Tragically, his life was cut short when he passed away on January 18, 2026, at the age of 22, reportedly following a brief illness.

