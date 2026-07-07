Decades after her tenure as NAFDAC Director-General, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili remains the gold standard for integrity and fearless public service in Nigeria

Decades after her tenure as NAFDAC Director-General, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili remains the gold standard for integrity and fearless public service in Nigeria

Akunyili's son is right about his mother - Every sector could use the former NAFDAC chairman

Years after Dora Akunyili's death, her son Edozie says their family still wonders if her sacrifices for Nigeria were worth it as Nigerians remember her fearless fight against fake drugs.

Edozie Akunyili said his family still wonders if Dora Akunyili's sacrifices for Nigeria were worth it.

Years ago, Nigerians on X praised the late NAFDAC boss for her fearless fight against counterfeit drugs.

Edozie revealed his mother delayed treating her health because she was dedicated to her work at NAFDAC, and the condition later became cancerous.

Many Nigerians say every sector of the country needs another public servant with Dora Akunyili's courage and commitment.

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For many Nigerians, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili remains one of the few public officials whose impact is still felt years after leaving office.

Conversations about fake products flooding Nigerian markets continues to be an issue. Years ago, Nigerians once again praised the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), saying every sector of the country could use someone like her.

The discussion then led to X users lamenting the increasing spread of counterfeit products across Nigeria.

One user, Imohunoren, wrote:

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“Since Dora Akunyili left us alone in this evil world, we’ve been eating and drinking fake products. That woman looked out for us for real. Top 5 Nigerians to ever exist.”

Another user, kelvin_ig, recalled one of the toughest moments during her time at NAFDAC.

“I can never forget when her house and office in Lagos were burned down on the same day. Obasanjo asked if she wanted to resign. She said Obj should dead that talk and reinforce her security. Obj did, and she carried on. 😭 she’s wild.”

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Reacting to the conversation, Morris_Monye also highlighted the sacrifices the Akunyili family made.

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“Till date, no justice for her family over her attempted murder and her family.

“Her husband was killed. No Justice till now.

“She gave absolutely all for Nigeria. Yet the land has a way of taking her own.

“This is why I choose battles carefully. If you lose your life, Nigeria moves on.”

The tweets caught the attention of Dora Akunyili's son, Edozie Akunyili, who admitted that his family still struggles with the question of whether all the sacrifices were worth it.

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Edozie Akunyili opened up on social media about the devastating personal losses his family suffered, laments that his mother delayed critical healthcare due to her intense focus on NAFDAC work

Responding, he wrote: “Exactly. Nobody has sacrificed more for Nigeria than our family and yet we constantly ask ourselves if it was worth it?

“We would give anything to have our parents with us, but Naija moves on with corruption and impunity from the top down seen as normalcy.

“Sadly, she died because she was so engrossed in her work for NAFDAC that she delayed her fibroid hysterectomy for years, which later was found to be cancerous.

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“When I see all the lies, corruption, and dirty politics, it pains me that we lost our mother for nothing! Was it worth it?”

Dora Akunyili served as NAFDAC Director-General from 2001 and became widely respected for taking on Nigeria's counterfeit drug industry. During her tenure, she shut down several open drug markets, pushed aggressive public awareness campaigns, and secured dozens of convictions against fake drug manufacturers and distributors.

Her passion for the fight was deeply personal. In 1988, she lost her younger sister after she was administered fake insulin, an experience that shaped her determination to rid Nigeria of counterfeit medicines.

Her campaign against fake drugs also came at a huge personal cost. She survived an assassination attempt in December 2003 after gunmen opened fire on her convoy while travelling to Anambra State. Despite repeated threats to her life, she refused to back down.

After leaving NAFDAC, Akunyili was appointed Minister of Information and Communications before contesting for a Senate seat in 2011.

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She died on June 7, 2014, after battling cancer.