Rowe Park will host Educational Basketball Summer '26 from July 31 to August 2, bringing together Nigeria's top young basketball talents with Nike as the tournament's major sponsor

Rowe Park will host Educational Basketball Summer '26 from July 31 to August 2, bringing together Nigeria's top young basketball talents with Nike as the tournament's major sponsor

Rowe Park comes alive as Nike-backed Educational Basketball Summer '26 tips off July 31 to August 2, creating opportunities for Nigeria's future stars.

Nike joins Educational Basketball to revive Rowe Park and spotlight Nigeria’s next basketball stars For decades, Rowe Park has been one of those places every serious basketball player in Lagos knows about. It has produced talents, hosted fierce street battles, and built a reputation as the heartbeat of grassroots basketball in Nigeria. But like many iconic sporting venues, it has needed fresh energy to reconnect with a new generation.

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Now, the British-Nigerian organisation Educational Basketball believes that time has come.

The organisation, founded by brothers Oluwatobilaiyemi (Olutobi) and Iseoluwapolaiyemi (Iseolupo) Adepitan, is bringing its latest basketball tournament to the famous Yaba court, not just to crown winners, but to restore Rowe Park's place as one of Africa's biggest basketball destinations.

Speaking about their vision, the founders explained that certain basketball courts around the world carry a special reputation that motivates players to raise their game.

"Certain courts worldwide should be on everyone's bucket list to play and become the best at. We see that desire there. It's really all about who wants to be the best."

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Their belief comes from personal experience.

Before launching Educational Basketball in Lagos, the brothers trained at the legendary John Lucas Enterprises in Houston, Texas, where NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Moses Malone once sharpened their skills at The Fonde gym.

"We practiced at the very same gym with Lucas in Houston that Hakeem used to play against Moses Malone. The gym is called The Fonde. Super legendary gym. You were not allowed unless you were ready to be serious."

Giving Rowe Park the spotlight it deserves

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Educational Basketball says its mission isn't simply about organising another tournament.

The bigger goal is to make Rowe Park the place where Nigeria's best young basketball players want to compete while giving them the kind of visibility that can attract scouts, coaches and recruiters from around the world.

When asked how they intend to honour the history of the famous court, the organisation said:

"Pioneer a wonderful event and make sure the community embraces the totality of their value."

They added: "Using our platform to bring visibility is what will help the game. Anyway we can help grow the game the right way, we will do it."

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The pathway to America is already happening

For many Nigerian basketball players, earning a scholarship abroad remains the dream.

But Educational Basketball insists that dream is already becoming reality through its existing network.

When asked whether the event could become a launchpad for players hoping to reach the United States, founder Olutobi was confident.

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"I wouldn't say potentially as our pipeline speaks for itself, but at the same time this thing will always come down to the performance and attitudes of the athletes."

Coach Mancini says Rowe Park deserves global recognition

Veteran basketball coach Lai Alimi, popularly known as Coach Mancini, believes Rowe Park already has the history to stand alongside famous outdoor basketball courts across the world.

According to him, "Rowe Park is regarded as the hotbed of basketball in Lagos and can be likened to the famous Rucker Park in New York, with a rich history and tradition."

He believes bringing the tournament to the venue will give young players another opportunity to showcase themselves while strengthening grassroots basketball development in Lagos.

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Coaching, health and player safety also matter

The organisers say the tournament isn't just about what happens on the court.

A coaches' conference will also be held to improve basketball education for local coaches.

"There will be a coaches' conference at the event that highlights instructional teaching."

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Player welfare has also been prioritised.

Educational Basketball confirmed that Kasi Healthcare and ambulances will be present throughout the competition to handle any medical emergencies.

"Yes, absolutely. Kasi Healthcare will be on ground as well as ambulances for emergency protocols. We will ensure premier safety for all involved."

A new chapter for one of Nigeria's most famous basketball courts

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With basketball gaining more global attention through social media, livestreaming and international scouting, opportunities for young Nigerian players have never been greater.

Coach Mancini believes tournaments like this can help bridge the gap between local talent and overseas opportunities.

"The world is a global village and this tournament can be watched from different parts of the world. Coaches, scouts, and managers are usually on the look-out for talented players, and this tournament creates a platform for international visibility for the players."

Educational Basketball Summer '26 will take place from July 31 to August 2 at Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos, bringing together some of Nigeria's most promising young basketball talents for three days of elite competition, coaching, and player development.