Mr P apologises for calling Nigerian languages 'useless', accuses Rudeboy of exploiting backlash

Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has apologised to Nigerians offended by his remarks about Nigerian languages, while accusing his twin brother, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, of using the backlash as another opportunity to attack him.

Mr P has apologised for his remark belittling Nigerian languages

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The singer insisted his comments were misunderstood and denied attacking the Igbo language or Nigerian culture.

He accused his twin brother, Rudeboy, of using the controversy to damage his reputation.

The former P-Square member made the apology in a post shared on his X account, clarifying that his comments were never intended to disrespect Nigerian languages or the country's culture.

“If my response to ‘Who Naija language help?’ upset some people, I apologise and take full responsibility for my words. That doesn’t mean I hate Nigerian languages or our culture. It all started from an innocent tweet where I said my kids speak French, and it made me think maybe I should buy a house in Paris.”

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Mr P explained that his statement was never aimed at belittling any Nigerian language but his words had been taken out of context.

“Somehow, that turned into something completely different. At no point did I say I hate the Igbo language or Igbo culture. I said ‘Naija language,’ referring to the different languages in Nigeria, but some individuals twisted it and made it seem like I specifically mentioned Igbo. I didn’t. That said, I still take responsibility for how my words were received.”

He also seized the moment to accuse his brother, Rudeboy, of constantly trying to damage his reputation whenever controversies arise.

“But, bro, you’re at it again, using this moment as another opportunity to pull me down. Just like I wrote in my open letter two years ago, doing everything possible to make people hate me will never work. I don’t know why you look for every opportunity to make derisive comments or jump on the bandwagon whenever I’m being attacked.

The other time, you threw shades at me and even age-shamed me for still dancing at my age. Now it’s this again. At this point, I think it’s only fair I start giving the same energy I receive. No more Mr. Nice Guy. It’s aura for aura, Egusi for Egusi, Oha for Oha.”

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The apology comes days after Mr P faced backlash over his comment that Nigerian languages do not help people secure opportunities, a statement that sparked widespread criticism on social media. While addressing the controversy, the singer maintained that he never singled out the Igbo language or expressed hatred towards any Nigerian culture, insisting that his remarks were misunderstood and taken out of context.

Again and again… Who Nigerian language help?

If e pain you, Go hit your head for wall. 🙅🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🇳🇬 I am a public figure and so what?

Call me names. Thats your own cup of tea. The real question is: Did I ever complain that my kids can’t speak my language? No.



So why are people angry… — Mr Psquare (@PeterPsquare) July 27, 2026

Peter and Paul Okoye are identical twin brothers who rose to fame as P-Square, dominating the African music scene with a string of chart-topping hits, sold-out concerts, and multiple awards that cemented their status as one of the continent's most successful acts.