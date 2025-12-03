Burna Boy Covers Funeral Costs for Stockton Shooting Victims

Burna Boy has offered to cover the funeral costs of the four young victims of the Stockton birthday shooting, a humanitarian gesture that has sparked mixed reactions at home and abroad.

Burna Boy (real name Damini Ogulu) is offering a lifeline to a grieving community. The Afro-fusion superstar has committed to covering the funeral expenses for all four young victims of the recent mass shooting in Stockton, California, a tragedy that has left the city shattered.

According to TMZ, the Grammy winner was moved by the heartbreaking news and took action by ensuring the affected families are spared the financial weight that often accompanies such sudden loss.

A Compassionate Response From Burna Boy

Burna Boy

The connection unfolded within hours. While tuning in to The Breakfast Club, Burna Boy heard the devastating story and immediately felt compelled to step in.

The 34-year-old hitmaker reached out to music executive Wack 100, who then helped facilitate direct contact with Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee. Burna’s message was clear: he wanted to help, and he wanted to help now.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” Burna Boy said in a statement as reported by Parade. “I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone.”

Burna Boy | Credit: X

Burna Boy’s philanthropic efforts are longstanding. Through his REACH Nigeria Foundation, he has fed families in his hometown of Port Harcourt and supported vulnerable communities. Extending that generosity to California, he was especially moved by the story of 14-year-old Amari Peterson, a standout student-athlete with a 3.8 GPA whose promising future was cut short.

Vice Mayor Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked and now a political leader, who has been meeting privately with the families, praised Burna Boy’s compassion.

“His generosity is a powerful reminder that people around the world want to help, even when they’ve never met the families impacted,” Lee said.

I’ll take “Insane things only California politicians need to say” for 800, Alex:



"It's never been gangster to kill kids, never.” - Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee

pic.twitter.com/L0a48jbajU — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 1, 2025

A Birthday Celebration Turned Tragic

What was meant to be a joyful children’s birthday party quickly descended into chaos. On Saturday, Nov. 29, families gathered at a Stockton banquet hall, where between 100 and 150 guests were celebrating. Just before 6 p.m., gunfire erupted.

Panic swept the room as parents shielded their children. According to CNN, four young people were killed, and 11 others were injured. Among the victims identified are eight-year-old Maya Lupian and 21-year-old Susano Archuleta. The city is mourning deeply.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow stressed on Sunday that investigators believe the shooting was targeted, though the motive remains under review. Officials have not confirmed gang involvement and say more information is needed.

As authorities continue searching for the shooters, Burna Boy’s gesture has offered a glimmer of comfort, signalling that the city is not mourning alone.

Internet Reacts to Burna Boy’s Humanitarian Gesture

Public reaction to Burna Boy’s gesture has been sharply divided. While many Nigerians and members of the diaspora took to social media to praise the singer for stepping in to support grieving families in Stockton, others criticised him for “looking abroad” when Nigeria itself is facing acute insecurity.

Burna Boy | Credit: Instagram

Over the past three months, reports of kidnappings, community killings, terrorism-linked attacks, and widespread fear have dominated Nigerian headlines. Critics argued that charity should begin at home, questioning why the Grammy winner allegedly moved swiftly to assist victims overseas while remaining silent on the rising violence in his own country. But supporters countered that humanitarian aid has no borders and insisted that his help, wherever extended, still saves lives.

See some reactions below:

The media will never show the world this side of Burna Boy.



In reality this is the kind of generosity that matters, not fake giveaways for clout.. burna has helped people with cancer, he used “The Reach NG” over the years to help the less privileged across Nigeria.



Real love ❤️ https://t.co/ygGjFga4NC — Engr. Owen (@theowensblock) December 2, 2025

Burna boy has a charity, the reach foundation in port harcourt



Solely funded by him, he has provided food, clothing, shelter paid of hospital bills

He also renovated a disabled people’s home



Because he’s not pushing it in our faces like your faves



Didn’t one of your faves… https://t.co/zFLxdzZz9Y — Gianni𓅪 (@403Gianni) December 3, 2025

Burna Boy keeps proving you don’t need cameras to be kind.

Covered funeral costs for the children killed in California, supported single mothers, paid school fees, relocated families…

The world talks about his music, but his heart is even louder. https://t.co/DnL84zCjHV — Burna's Archive. (@Burna_Archive) December 2, 2025

Burna representing Black Community both home and abroad. He has a large heart — Mobile Brain (@pocketbrainn) December 3, 2025

He’s a hero in my books.



Black people alwasy h8ting on their own. Burna boy has done nothing but uplift the black community around the world, not just In Nigeria or Africa In Europe, America, Asia.



Prayers up for the families of all 4 deceased. 🙏🏽 — Juniõr CFC 🦁 (@treyxjnr) December 3, 2025

Bandit offing people left and right in your country but it’s a mass shooting in America he is concerned bout



Just apologize to your cash cows and continue your tours. We know you don’t care really https://t.co/xDoNzNaWtQ — BIG AYO🔰 (@47kasz) December 3, 2025

How about the ones taking place in Nigeria? Oh I’ve forgotten, he doesn’t feel proud being Nigerian. — Frisky 🇬🇭🇩🇪 (@iansuzir) December 3, 2025

Brudda and his team are doing everything but actually apologizing 😭 https://t.co/sPNg0wu6LJ — Aros (@Damiar0s) December 3, 2025

And a lot and worst is happening back home 🇳🇬 and They never feel emotionally spiked 💔👎 — Wisechoice (@Wisechoice0101) December 3, 2025