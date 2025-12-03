Advertisement

Burna Boy Covers Funeral Costs for Stockton Shooting Victims

David Ben
David Ben 13:00 - 03 December 2025
Burna Boy Covers Funeral Costs for Stockton Shooting Victims
Photo Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images
Burna Boy has offered to cover the funeral costs of the four young victims of the Stockton birthday shooting, a humanitarian gesture that has sparked mixed reactions at home and abroad.
Advertisement

Burna Boy (real name Damini Ogulu) is offering a lifeline to a grieving community. The Afro-fusion superstar has committed to covering the funeral expenses for all four young victims of the recent mass shooting in Stockton, California, a tragedy that has left the city shattered. 

Advertisement

According to TMZ, the Grammy winner was moved by the heartbreaking news and took action by ensuring the affected families are spared the financial weight that often accompanies such sudden loss.

A Compassionate Response From Burna Boy

Burna Boy

The connection unfolded within hours. While tuning in to The Breakfast Club, Burna Boy heard the devastating story and immediately felt compelled to step in.

Advertisement

 The 34-year-old hitmaker reached out to music executive Wack 100, who then helped facilitate direct contact with Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee. Burna’s message was clear: he wanted to help, and he wanted to help now.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” Burna Boy said in a statement as reported by Parade. “I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone.”

Burna Boy | Credit: X

Burna Boy’s philanthropic efforts are longstanding. Through his REACH Nigeria Foundation, he has fed families in his hometown of Port Harcourt and supported vulnerable communities. Extending that generosity to California, he was especially moved by the story of 14-year-old Amari Peterson, a standout student-athlete with a 3.8 GPA whose promising future was cut short.

Vice Mayor Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked and now a political leader, who has been meeting privately with the families, praised Burna Boy’s compassion.

Advertisement

 “His generosity is a powerful reminder that people around the world want to help, even when they’ve never met the families impacted,” Lee said.

A Birthday Celebration Turned Tragic

What was meant to be a joyful children’s birthday party quickly descended into chaos. On Saturday, Nov. 29, families gathered at a Stockton banquet hall, where between 100 and 150 guests were celebrating. Just before 6 p.m., gunfire erupted.

Panic swept the room as parents shielded their children. According to CNN, four young people were killed, and 11 others were injured. Among the victims identified are eight-year-old Maya Lupian and 21-year-old Susano Archuleta. The city is mourning deeply.

Advertisement

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow stressed on Sunday that investigators believe the shooting was targeted, though the motive remains under review. Officials have not confirmed gang involvement and say more information is needed.

As authorities continue searching for the shooters, Burna Boy’s gesture has offered a glimmer of comfort, signalling that the city is not mourning alone. 

Internet Reacts to Burna Boy’s Humanitarian Gesture

Public reaction to Burna Boy’s gesture has been sharply divided. While many Nigerians and members of the diaspora took to social media to praise the singer for stepping in to support grieving families in Stockton, others criticised him for “looking abroad” when Nigeria itself is facing acute insecurity. 

Burna Boy | Credit: Instagram

Over the past three months, reports of kidnappings, community killings, terrorism-linked attacks, and widespread fear have dominated Nigerian headlines. Critics argued that charity should begin at home, questioning why the Grammy winner allegedly moved swiftly to assist victims overseas while remaining silent on the rising violence in his own country. But supporters countered that humanitarian aid has no borders and insisted that his help, wherever extended, still saves lives.

See some reactions below:

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Burna Boy
Latest Videos
Burnaboy Introduced Grand Afrobeats Live Performances To The Contemporary World
Entertainment
30.11.2025
Burnaboy Introduced Grand Afrobeats Live Performances To The Contemporary World
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
OpenAI May Soon Roll Out Ads Inside ChatGPT Responses 
Technology
03.12.2025
OpenAI May Soon Roll Out Ads Inside ChatGPT Responses 
Drake Reclaims Crown as He Emerges Apple Music Most-Streamed Artist of 2025
Music
03.12.2025
Drake Reclaims Crown as He Emerges Apple Music Most-Streamed Artist of 2025
8 Reasons You Should Do Your Christmas Shopping This First Week of December
Lifestyle
03.12.2025
8 Reasons You Should Do Your Christmas Shopping This First Week of December
Burna Boy Covers Funeral Costs for Stockton Shooting Victims
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Burna Boy Covers Funeral Costs for Stockton Shooting Victims
2Baba–Natasha Crisis Deepens as Edo Assembly Summons Lawmaker Over Viral Public Altercation
Entertainment
03.12.2025
2Baba–Natasha Crisis Deepens as Edo Assembly Summons Lawmaker Over Viral Public Altercation
Lord’s Trace Live with Lil Kesh: When Lord’s London Dry Gin Took Us Back to the Good Old with Nostalgia Hits
Business
03.12.2025
Lord’s Trace Live with Lil Kesh: When Lord’s London Dry Gin Took Us Back to the Good Old with Nostalgia Hits