Another Nigerian dies after encounter with controversial South African TV star Xolani Khumalo

Nigeria's Consul-General in Johannesburg calls for justice after the deaths of three Nigerians in South Africa

Nigeria's Consul-General in Johannesburg calls for justice after the deaths of three Nigerians in South Africa

Nigeria has demanded justice after three Nigerians died in separate incidents in South Africa, including one linked to controversial investigative content creator Xolani Khumalo and his Sizok'thola team.

Three Nigerians died in separate incidents in South Africa between September 18 and 21.

Christian Nnaemeka allegedly died after an encounter with Xolani Khumalo and the Sizok'thola team.

Nigeria has demanded thorough investigations and prosecution of anyone found responsible.

The Consulate says the deaths have renewed concerns over xenophobic attacks and the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa.

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The Nigerian government has raised fresh concerns over the deaths of three Nigerians in South Africa within just a few days, with one of the cases allegedly linked to controversial South African politician and investigative content creator, Xolani Khumalo.

The Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg is now calling on South African authorities to carry out thorough investigations and ensure anyone found responsible is prosecuted.

According to Nigeria's Consul-General in Johannesburg, Ambassador Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, the three Nigerians — Kenechukwu Igwemmadu, Olaniyi Olatunde and Christian Nnaemeka — died in separate incidents between September 18 and September 21.

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The case drawing the most attention is that of Christian Nnaemeka, who reportedly died after an encounter with Khumalo and members of his anti-crime television team, Sizok'thola, in Primrose, Ekurhuleni.

According to the Consulate, Nnaemeka was allegedly assaulted and tortured during the operation before trying to flee.

Okey-Uche said, "he (Nnaemeka) was reported to have collapsed from his injuries and exhaustion, and later pronounced dead after being taken to hospital."

The incident has reignited concerns about the methods allegedly used during some of the anti-crime operations associated with Khumalo. Earlier this year, another Nigerian, Emeka Uzor, was reportedly shot during an encounter involving Khumalo's reality television crew in Windsor East, Randburg.

Xolani Khumalo

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The Consul-General noted that despite Uzor's death on February 9, no arrests have been made.

The other two deaths happened under different circumstances.

According to the Consulate, Kenechukwu Igwemmadu died on September 18 after reportedly jumping from a building while trying to escape what was described as alleged police harassment and brutality at Kenlin Court on Douglas Street in Bloemfontein.

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Two days later, Olaniyi Olatunde, who worked as a security guard, was allegedly shot following an argument over a cup belonging to Spanata Bar and Grills Night Club in Mamelodi East, Pretoria.

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He was rushed to Mamelodi Hospital with gunshot injuries but later died on September 21.

The alleged gunman reportedly returned to the nightclub after the shooting and threatened witnesses before fleeing.

Ambassador Ninikanwa Okey-Uche urged South African authorities to investigate the deaths and bring those responsible to justice.

Reacting to the incidents, Ambassador Okey-Uche said the deaths have once again raised fears over the safety of Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa.

"The recent deaths raise concerns about the treatment and security of Nigerians, and other Africans in South Africa, amid xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks, threats and other forms of ill-treatment.

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"All lives matter. Allegations must be handled through due process, with suspects presumed innocent and given opportunity to defend themselves in court," she said.

She also appealed to Nigerians living in South Africa to remain calm, obey the law and stay security-conscious while assuring them that the Nigerian mission would continue pushing for justice, protection and fair treatment.