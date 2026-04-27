Nigerian airlines will stop flying from Thursday unless drastic action is taken.
Summary
Domestic airlines (AON) have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian government, threatening a full 7-day operational shutdown beginning Thursday, April 30.
The price of aviation fuel (Jet A1) has surged from ₦900 to ₦3,300 per litre in just two months, now accounting for over 70% of total airline operating expenses.
If no resolution is reached, all domestic travel will cease, causing massive disruptions to passenger transit, cargo logistics, and medical supply chains.
Nigeria’s domestic airlines have given the government a 48-hour deadline to act before they shut down operations. The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) warn that because aviation fuel prices have become too expensive, they will stop all flights starting Thursday, April 30, 2026.
This planned week-long shutdown comes after talks between the government, fuel suppliers, and airline leaders failed.
No Airline Will Fly In Nigeria 🇳🇬 In The Next 7 Days If Nothing Is Done.— Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 24, 2026
~ Airline Operator in Nigeria says pic.twitter.com/sCndYbkm5C
If it happens, it will stall business, leave passengers stuck, and disrupt the transport of goods across Nigeria.
The breaking point: 300% price surge
The problem is the massive jump in fuel prices. In late February 2026, aviation fuel cost about ₦900 per litre. This week, prices have hit ₦3,300 per litre—a 270% to 300% increase in just two months.
AON President Abdulmunaf Sarina and Vice President Allen Onyema have labelled the hike "unsustainable", noting that fuel now accounts for over 70% of an airline's operating costs.
"Currently, airline revenues are insufficient to cover the cost of fuel alone," the AON stated in a formal petition. "We have operated out of patriotism for weeks, but the situation has become unbearable."
Deadlock in Abuja
Last week's attempts to solve the problem failed. Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo offered to cut some taxes by 30% and reduce airline debts, but the airlines say these steps don't address the main issue: the soaring cost of fuel.
Airlines blame fuel suppliers for the high prices. They pointed out that while global oil prices only went up by about 30% because of the Middle East conflict, local prices in Nigeria have managed to triple.
The "Dangote factor" and supply chain woes
Things are getting worse because the fuel isn't getting to where it needs to be. Even though the Dangote Refinery is making fuel, airlines say the prices just don't make sense.
What happens on Thursday?
If they don’t find a solution in the next 48 hours, here is what will likely happen:
All flights grounded: Local flights will stop running entirely.
Economic impact: Moving important goods like medicine and fresh food will become very difficult.
Effect on international travel: Overseas airlines might still fly, but they will have to bring their own fuel from other countries or deal with delays in Nigeria.
If you have flights booked from Thursday, April 30, you should closely check your flight status.
Key domestic carriers, including Air Peace, United Nigeria, and Ibom Air, are already reducing the number of flights, and some international routes, like Air Peace’s London-Heathrow route, have been cut back.
The Federal Government still hasn't given a final response to the Thursday deadline, and with time running out, the aviation industry is facing severe problems.