Speed Darlington begs Burna Boy for forgiveness, promises never to comment on his sexuality again

Popular singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has publicly apologised to Grammy-winning artiste Burna Boy for his earlier remarks and appealed to him to withdraw the charges.

Speed Darlington has apologised to Burna Boy over his previous remarks, admitting that he was wrong to assume they operated on the same frequency.

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The rapper promised never to make further comments about Burna Boy's sexuality if the Grammy winner agrees to withdraw all charges against him within three weeks.

Speed Darlington's feud with Burna Boy escalated in 2024 after he made controversial allegations about the singer's relationship with Diddy, released a diss track titled Baby Oil and faced multiple arrests.

Speed Darlington made the appeal in an apology video shared on social media on Thursday, November 12, 2026. In the video, he expressed regret over the pain and embarrassment his comments may have caused Burna Boy and promised to refrain from making further remarks about his colleague's sexuality.

“This video is for Burna Boy. Burna, this is an apology video. I apologise for any pain or shame I may have caused you.

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“I made the mistake of thinking that everybody vibrates at the same frequency. That was wrong of me, and I apologise, Burna Boy.”

The singer also promised to stop making direct or indirect comments about Burna Boy's sexuality if he agreed to withdraw the charges and allow the dispute to end.

“I give you my word that if you withdraw all charges and let everything die, I will never make any direct comments about your sexuality again. I will no longer make such comments. I give you my word.

“Make peace with me. Withdraw all charges within the next three weeks. I promise I will never do it again."

The latest apology comes after a prolonged public dispute between both artistes that began in September 2024, when Speed Darlington questioned Burna Boy's relationship with American music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and suggested that the association played a role in his rise to international success.

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At the time, Burna Boy had won his first Grammy Award in 2021 for his album Twice as Tall, which Diddy executive-produced. Speed Darlington seized on their professional relationship to make insinuations about the circumstances surrounding the award. In one of his viral videos, he held a bottle of baby oil and asked how many bottles Diddy had allegedly used on Burna Boy before he received the Grammy.

His remarks referenced the controversy surrounding Diddy, who faced serious sexual abuse and racketeering allegations in the United States. The American music mogul's legal troubles also brought renewed attention to reports that federal investigators had seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from his properties.

Speed Darlington subsequently turned the controversy into a diss track titled Baby Oil, which further escalated his feud with Burna Boy.

The dispute eventually moved beyond social media. Burna Boy petitioned the police over allegations of defamation and cyberstalking, leading to Speed Darlington's arrest in October 2024. Although he was released after spending days in custody, he continued his public attacks on the singer.

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He was arrested again in November during a performance in Owerri, Imo State, and spent several weeks in detention before securing bail in January 2025.