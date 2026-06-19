New Music Friday: Wizkid, Falz, Solana, Beekay and more songs released this week

Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Falz, Zlatan, Daramola, Solana and more dropped new music this week. Here are the standout songs to add to your playlist.

New Music Friday is here, and this week's lineup leans heavily on collaboration, with established names linking up across genres and borders.

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Afrobeats remains the dominant thread, but there's enough variety in tempo and texture to keep things interesting. Some tracks go well instantly, others need a few listens to settle in. Here's what dropped this week.

Yemi Alade ft Bien - Don't be shy

Don't Be Shy blends smooth, rhythmic West African grooves with East African vocal influences courtesy of Bien. It's classic Yemi Alade through and through, which should be more than enough for longtime fans of her sound.

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Chris Brown ft Wizkid - Man on a Mission

Featured on Chris Brown's deluxe album BROWN (The Chocolate Edition), this track fuses contemporary R&B with Afrobeats, pairing Brown's vocal harmonies with West African percussion.

Wizkid slots in effortlessly, stretching his delivery to match the song's tone. It's hard to imagine another Afrobeats feature pulling this combination off quite as well.

Skales ft Elams - Joanna

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Joanna leans into Afro-fusion, pairing classic Nigerian percussion with contemporary urban sounds, with French rapper Elams adding a distinct European edge to the groove. It's a pleasant enough listen, though it's hard not to wish Skales would push his sound somewhere new.

L.A.X ft Tml Vibes - MAGAA

A street-pop leaning Afro-fusion cut, MAGAA pairs L.A.X's soft, charismatic vocals with Tml Vibez's fuji-tinged street delivery over swinging percussion and heavy log drums. It plays better as background music than an instant vibe, the kind of song that grows on you after a third listen.

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Falz - Ole

Ole sticks to Falz's well-worn lane of Afro-rap, blending Afrobeats percussion with the politically conscious storytelling and witty lyricism he's built his name on. Nothing new here, but it's a solid, familiar dose of what he does best.

Zlatan ft Hotkeed - Baba

Hotkeed brings smooth, expressive vocals to this Afrobeats and street-pop anthem, while Zlatan anchors it with his usual animated, high-energy presence. It's genuinely one of the most enjoyable records on this list, danceable, fun, and proof that Zlatan still knows how to deliver.

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Spyro - Unavailable

Produced by Krizbeatz, Unavailable settles into a mellow, mid-tempo Afropop groove built around smooth vocals and melodic hooks; it is a comfortable, contemporary listen.

Daramola - Gidi 2 Caracas (La Música)

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The Grammy-winning producer announces his debut producer album, Le Di Sentido, with this lead single featuring Venezuelan collective Rawayana. True to Daramola's musical fluency, the track glides effortlessly between genres.

Beekay - Another Man

Taken from his new album Love Like Mr Bassey, Another Man captures the devastation of a one-sided dream falling apart, another entry in what plays out as a sonic diary of hurt and healing.

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Solana ft Killertunes - Okunkun