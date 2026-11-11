iDICE Startup Summit heads to Lagos, Ilorin and Abuja, with over ₦40 Million in direct startup investments

Free registration, hands-on workshops, meaningful startup conversations and investment opportunities take centre stage as iDICE brings together Nigeria's next generation of innovators.

The iDICE Startup Summit is set to bring together ambitious entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and ecosystem partners across Lagos, Ilorin and Abuja for a series of high-impact events aimed at accelerating innovation, unlocking investment opportunities and strengthening Nigeria's startup ecosystem.

The Summit is part of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria implemented through the Bank of Industry (BOI), and co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

The multi-city initiative will create opportunities for emerging businesses to access the knowledge, networks and capital needed to scale.

More Than a Summit: Conversations, Connections and Opportunities

Designed to go beyond traditional startup conferences, the iDICE Startup Summit will feature hands-on workshops facilitated by ecosystem partners, meaningful conversations with successful founders and industry leaders, investor discussions, and networking opportunities that connect entrepreneurs with the people and resources that can help them grow.

From practical insights on building sustainable businesses to conversations about fundraising, scaling and navigating Nigeria's evolving startup landscape, the Summit promises an engaging experience for founders at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

With events in Lagos, Ilorin and Abuja, the initiative aims to expand access to opportunities, empower young entrepreneurs and support the development of innovative businesses capable of creating jobs and driving economic growth.

The Crucible: Over ₦40 Million in Direct Startup Investments

A major highlight of the Summit is “The Crucible,” a competitive startup pitch series designed to identify and back promising Nigerian ventures.

In partnership with Wicked Innovation Labs and Innovate Africa Fund, the iDICE Startup Summit will facilitate more than ₦40 million in direct investments into selected startups through The Crucible.

The pitch series will provide founders with a platform to showcase their businesses, engage directly with investors and compete for investment capital that could accelerate their next stage of growth.

Through this initiative, the Summit aims to move beyond conversations about funding to create tangible investment opportunities for Nigeria's emerging businesses.

Free Registration: Be Part of the Experience

The iDICE Startup Summit welcomes startup founders, aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, students, innovators and ecosystem stakeholders who want to contribute to Nigeria's growing innovation economy.

Attendance is completely free, but registration and application are required, and participation is subject to confirmation. Startups interested in pitching at The Crucible will be required to complete a separate application and selection process.

Whether you're looking to raise capital, sharpen your entrepreneurial skills, discover new opportunities or build meaningful connections, the iDICE Startup Summit is a place to make it happen.

Three cities. Powerful conversations. Real investment. Endless possibilities.

Register to Attend: https://luma.com/idicestartupsummit

Apply for The Crucible: https://bit.ly/iDICECrucible

Dates & Locations: Lagos: November 18th Ilorin: November 23rd Abuja: November 30th

About the iDICE Programme

The Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria, implemented through the Bank of Industry (BOI) and co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

The Programme seeks to strengthen Nigeria's digital and creative economies by expanding access to finance, supporting entrepreneurship, fostering innovation and creating sustainable employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

For more information, visit www.idicestartupsummit.com

Media Contact

MawuLi Goka

iDICE Startup Summit

marketing@idicestartupsummit.com

www.idicestartupsummit.com