Advertisement

Need to Report a Crime? Lagos Police Release Direct Phone Numbers of Area Commanders

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:32 - 05 March 2026
Lagos State Police Command releases direct phone numbers of DPOs and Area Commanders across the state, giving residents easier access to senior officers for crime reporting and security information.
Advertisement

The Lagos State Police Command has released the phone numbers of top police officers across several divisions, giving residents direct access to senior officers for complaints, emergencies and credible information.

Advertisement

The move is part of efforts to strengthen community policing in Lagos and improve public safety across the state. By making the contact details of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders public, the Lagos Police aim to enhance transparency, accountability and rapid response to crime.

Under Area ‘H’ Command in Ogudu, residents can reach ACP Sholla Omilade on 08033345500. Other senior officers listed include CSP Adebayo Hakeem Olalekan (Shomolu – 08065725662), CSP Ayenigbara Lawrence Kayode (Decou – 08033896153), CSP Obeth Hamma Hassan (Ketu – 08135955035), and CSP Sajo Busayo (Isheri – 08064744553).

In the same command, officers covering Anthony, Alapere, Alade, Oworonshoki, Bariga, Onipanu and Ifako divisions also had their numbers published to ensure residents can easily report security concerns in their communities.

Advertisement

For residents under Area ‘J’ Command in Elemoro, ACP Ojo Oluyemisi Olutorunbo can be contacted on 07035209856. CSP Ganiyu Raji (Maroko – 08081776077), CSP Ayeni Benjamin (Epe – 08039152115), CSP Obamiyi Peter (Akodo – 08079697614), and CSP Suleiman Olalekan Kabiru (Elemoro – 08081775821) are also available.

Officers covering Ajah, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Odo-Noforija, Ilasan and Ogombo divisions were equally listed, further widening access to police leadership within the Lekki axis.

Meanwhile, Area ‘K’ Command in Morogbo released contacts including ACP A.A. Smith (07088158606), CSP Folajimi Idowu (Badagry – 07032305733), CSP Talabi Segun (Ishashi – 08033104630), CSP Olusegun Edun (Seme – 08069252970), and other divisional heads across Ilemba-Hausa and Ijanikin.

Under Area ‘L’ Command in Ilashe, ACP Adegbite Rasal Omotayo (08035064949), CSP Aisedion Innocent (Ibeshe – 08023280023), and CSP Uzoma Martins (Ilashe – 08035588859) were also included in the public notice.

Security analysts say the publication of these contact numbers could improve trust between the police and Lagos residents, especially in areas battling robbery, cult-related activities and other criminal incidents.

Advertisement

RELATED: We Are Monitoring Islamic Sects In The Country - Nigeria’s Police Chief Reveals

The Lagos State Police Command encouraged residents to use the numbers responsibly, stressing that accurate and timely information can assist law enforcement agencies in preventing crime and ensuring safer neighbourhoods.

With crime reporting in Lagos often hindered by limited access to senior officers, the newly released police contact numbers may provide a more efficient channel for urgent communication and intelligence sharing.

Residents are advised to save the numbers relevant to their divisions and report suspicious activities promptly to help maintain law and order across Lagos State.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Alex Otti Continues Delivering on Health Promises as Abia PHCs Come Alive
News
05.03.2026
Alex Otti Continues Delivering on Health Promises as Abia PHCs Come Alive
Cooking Gas Price Rises to ₦1,400 Per Kg Amid Middle East Crisis
News
05.03.2026
Cooking Gas Price Rises to ₦1,400 Per Kg Amid Middle East Crisis
Need to Report a Crime? Lagos Police Release Direct Phone Numbers of Area Commanders
News
05.03.2026
Need to Report a Crime? Lagos Police Release Direct Phone Numbers of Area Commanders
Obasanjo, 89, Dismisses Fake Death Letter: 'I Dey Kampe'
News
05.03.2026
Obasanjo, 89, Dismisses Fake Death Letter: 'I Dey Kampe'
“Allah Is A Blood Sucking Demon” - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Says
Trending
05.03.2026
“Allah Is A Blood Sucking Demon” - Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo Says
Before Your SIM Is Recycled, You’ll Get a 14-Day Alert — NCC Moves to Fight Fraud
News
05.03.2026
Before Your SIM Is Recycled, You’ll Get a 14-Day Alert — NCC Moves to Fight Fraud