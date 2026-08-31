Premier League 2026/27: Discover the title chances of the main favourites

The 2026/27 Premier League season has begun with Arsenal already looking like the team everyone needs to catch.

The reigning champions opened their defence with a 3-0 victory over Coventry City, while Manchester City beat Bournemouth 2-1. Liverpool drew 2-2 with Newcastle, Chelsea defeated Fulham 3-2, and Manchester United lost 2-0 at newly promoted Hull City. Those results offer early clues, but the title race will demand far more before you can identify a genuine favourite.

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This campaign also feels unusually difficult to predict because nine Premier League clubs started the season with new managers. Arsenal have Mikel Arteta continuing his long project, whereas Manchester City have Enzo Maresca, Liverpool have Andoni Iraola and Chelsea have Xabi Alonso. If you enjoy following the title race from August onward, that managerial turnover gives you another reason to watch how quickly each contender settles into its new identity.

Arsenal have the clearest title path

Arsenal have the strongest starting position because they enter the campaign as defending champions with Arteta still in charge. Their 3-0 victory over Coventry showed the benefits of that continuity, as Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard all scored. New arrivals Bruno Guimarães, Piero Hincapié, Christos Tzolis and Ezri Konsa have also increased the options available to Arteta as the season becomes more demanding.

If you follow football alongside sports betting, the BongoBongo bet offering provides one example of how Premier League markets can feature within Zambia's licensed betting sector. That context matters when you look at title prices, as those figures represent current market expectations rather than a prediction that guarantees the eventual champion.

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Arsenal also have a potentially valuable advantage because their tactical framework is already established. Arteta has been in charge since 2019, so his players understand the demands of his system and the standards required across a long campaign. The club's defensive strength helped deliver last season's championship, while its summer recruitment suggests that Arsenal want greater depth as they compete across domestic and European schedules.

Manchester City remain the biggest threat

Manchester City remain Arsenal's most obvious challenger because their squad still contains elite talent across almost every position. Erling Haaland gives them an outstanding goalscorer, while new midfielder Elliot Anderson represents a significant investment in the next stage of the squad. City also started the league campaign positively with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, so Maresca has at least avoided an immediate stumble.

You should still treat City's prospects with some caution because the transition from Pep Guardiola to Maresca is substantial. Rodri has departed for Barcelona, while Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Nathan Aké are also among the experienced players who have left. Maresca therefore needs to establish leadership, midfield balance and tactical consistency quickly, so City's early matches could reveal whether their enormous resources can compensate for that disruption.

Liverpool have plenty to prove

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Liverpool could become one of the season's most interesting contenders because Iraola has inherited a squad with considerable quality. His appointment follows an impressive period at Bournemouth, so there is plenty of curiosity about how his pressing and transition-based football will translate at Anfield. The opening 2-2 draw at Newcastle offered encouraging attacking moments, but Liverpool also needed a late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai to secure a point.

The biggest challenge concerns the loss of Mohamed Salah because his contribution to Liverpool's attack was enormous. Other players now need to provide goals, creativity and decisive moments across the season, so Iraola has a considerable tactical puzzle to solve. Liverpool remain capable of challenging for the title, but their route looks more complicated than Arsenal's because the manager, playing style and attacking hierarchy are all changing together.

Chelsea could become the wild card

Chelsea have the ingredients to disrupt the expected order because Alonso has inherited a squad packed with young talent and significant investment. Their opening 3-2 victory at Fulham provided an encouraging start, as João Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer all scored. Rogers arrived from Aston Villa for a reported £117 million, so Chelsea clearly expect him to become an important attacking figure.

The concern for you as a Chelsea follower is consistency because the Fulham match also exposed defensive weaknesses. Chelsea built a two-goal advantage, but Fulham responded with pressure and eventually reduced the deficit to one goal. Alonso therefore needs his players to combine their attacking quality with greater control across ninety minutes, so Chelsea can become a genuine contender if that balance develops quickly.

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What will decide the title race?

The championship will ultimately depend on factors that opening-weekend results cannot measure. Injuries, European commitments, fixture congestion, squad rotation and performances against fellow contenders will all influence the final standings. Arsenal have the advantage of continuity, but City have enormous experience of title battles, while Liverpool and Chelsea possess enough quality to improve rapidly under their new managers.

The head-to-head matches could become particularly important because the leading clubs are separated by relatively small margins. Arsenal already defeated City 3-0 in the Community Shield, but the Premier League meetings will provide a far more meaningful test. Arsenal's first major league challenge comes away at Aston Villa on August 31, while City visit Crystal Palace on August 28 and Liverpool host Nottingham Forest on August 29.

Arsenal start as the team to beat

Current projections place Arsenal firmly at the front of the field, with Opta's August 13 simulations giving them a 38% chance of retaining the championship. Manchester City followed on 20.5%, Liverpool stood at 9.2%, Manchester United reached 6.2%, and Chelsea were at 4.1%. Those numbers give you a useful snapshot of expectations, but they also show that the chasing pack has plenty of room to change the story.

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For now, Arsenal deserve their status as the main favourite because they combine reigning-champion confidence with managerial stability and improved squad depth. City have the resources to challenge them, while Liverpool could improve rapidly under Iraola. Chelsea possess the attacking quality to cause problems across the division, so the most sensible conclusion at this early stage is simple: Arsenal have the advantage, but the 2026/27 title race is still wide open.