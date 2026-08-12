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‘This thing no dey work again’ — Mr P faces backlash over new song ‘I Love You Because’

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 16:17 - 12 August 2026
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Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye AKA Mr P
Mr P faces criticism from fans after releasing his new single 'I Love You Because' ahead of his upcoming album, OG Forever.
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  • Mr P is facing criticism after releasing his new single, 'I Love You Because.'

  • Fans described the song as underwhelming, with some questioning the singer's recent musical output.

  • The backlash comes as Mr P's family remains in the spotlight over the ongoing dispute involving Peter and Jude Okoye.

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Nigerian singer Mr P, formerly of P-Square, is facing a wave of criticism online following the release of the music video for his new single, ‘I Love You Because,’ with many fans dismissing the song as underwhelming.

The song itself was released on August 7 as part of the buildup to his upcoming solo album, OG Forever. The official music video, featuring Nollywood actors Stan Nze and Blessing Nze, followed days later, prompting a fresh wave of commentary once Mr P shared the video announcement on X with a simple caption asking fans for their thoughts.

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P of the defunct music duo P-Square
Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P of the defunct music duo P-Square

The response was largely unforgiving. One user wrote, "Some songs are not meant to leave the drive, no be all song dem dey release." Another offered a more analytical critique, arguing, "Commercial music requires some wide range of relatability, either in delivery or in lyricism, except that's not the purpose for this drop. But then, do you, Mr. P."

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Others were less diplomatic, with one comment reading simply, "Wrap up this mid song," while another dismissed his recent output entirely, asking, "This thing no dey work again."

The backlash comes at a particularly sensitive time for the singer, whose family has been at the centre of public attention in recent weeks. Peter Okoye, formerly of P-Square, has been airing a series of escalating allegations against their other brother, music executive Jude Okoye, accusing him of financial misconduct tied to the group's earnings, claims Jude has denied. 

Reactions to Mr P.'s music video announcement
Reactions to Mr P.'s music video announcement

The public fallout has kept the Okoye family name in the news cycle, and some fans, watching Mr P release new music and content in the middle of it, have questioned the timing, with a handful of comments accusing him of trying to draw attention to his solo career while his family's issues dominate headlines.

Mr P has not directly addressed the criticism of the song itself. He has, however, previously pushed back against unrelated backlash this year, including comments questioning his age and relevance as an artist, arguing that similar behaviour from older international stars rarely draws the same level of scrutiny.

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Reactions to Mr P.'s music video announcement
Reactions to Mr P.'s music video announcement

Despite the criticism, ‘I Love You Because’ continues to serve as part of the rollout for OG Forever, Mr P's second solo studio album, expected to arrive later in 2026.

READ NEXT: Why I always play witches and wicked women — Patience Ozokwor explains her Nollywood roles

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