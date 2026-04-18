Meta to begin massive layoffs: Up to 8,000 jobs at risk as AI integration impacts the company

Meta will start laying off thousands of workers on May 20 as part of a broader restructuring plan focused on artificial intelligence and efficiency.

Meta Platforms will begin layoffs on May 20, 2026.

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Around 8,000 employees (about 10% of staff) could be affected in the first wave.

The company plans additional job cuts later in 2026 as restructuring continues.

The move is part of a broader shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) integration and efficiency.

Social media and technology giant Meta Platforms is set to begin a new round of layoffs on May 20, 2026, marking one of its most significant workforce reductions in recent years as the company accelerates its shift toward artificial intelligence.

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According to internal planning and reports, the first wave of job cuts could affect approximately 8,000 employees, representing about 10% of Meta’s global workforce. Additional rounds of layoffs are also expected later in the year as the restructuring process continues.

The company, which owns platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is said to be undergoing a broader organisational overhaul aimed at streamlining operations, reducing management layers, and increasing efficiency across its global divisions.

Mark Zuckerberg

Sources familiar with the plan say the restructuring is closely tied to Meta’s increasing investment in artificial intelligence systems, which the company views as central to its long-term growth strategy. As AI becomes more integrated into its products and internal operations, Meta is reportedly reassessing roles that may overlap with automation or new AI-driven workflows.

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This latest move follows earlier rounds of workforce reductions in recent years as the company sought to tighten operations after rapid hiring during the pandemic-era tech boom. However, the current cuts appear more deeply connected to structural transformation rather than short-term cost pressures.

Despite the layoffs, Meta remains financially strong, with continued revenue growth from advertising and digital platforms. The restructuring, therefore, is seen less as a response to financial strain and more as a strategic repositioning for the next phase of technology competition.