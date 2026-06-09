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Meet Damilola Sonayon-James, APC’s 41-year-old newly unveiled Lagos deputy governorship candidate

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:55 - 09 June 2026
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APC unveils Damilola Sonayon-James as Hamzat's running mate for 2027 Lagos Governorship election
APC has unveiled Damilola Sonayon-James as its deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State ahead of the 2027 elections. Here’s what to know about her background, political journey, and rise within the party structure.
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  • Damilola Sonayon-James has been unveiled as the APC deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State ahead of the 2027 elections.

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  • She is a Lagos-based politician with roots in the party’s grassroots and women’s political structures.

  • Her political journey within the APC includes roles focused on mobilisation and community-level party engagement.

  • Her nomination is seen as part of APC’s broader push for inclusion and expanded female representation in key political positions.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has unveiled Princess Damilola Sonayon-James as its deputy governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Her emergence places her on the party’s ticket as the running mate to the governorship candidate, positioning her for one of the most politically significant offices in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Who is Damilola Sonayon-James?

Damilola Sonayon-James

Damilola Sonayon-James is a Lagos-based politician and grassroots party figure within the All Progressives Congress.

She is widely described as a community-oriented political actor with strong involvement in party mobilisation structures, particularly within Lagos State’s grassroots and women’s political networks.

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She is also reported to be from Badagry in Lagos State, and has been associated with local political and community leadership engagements over the years.

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Political journey

Before her nomination as deputy governorship candidate, Sonayon-James held roles within the Lagos APC structure, including positions connected to the party’s women’s leadership wing.

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She has been active in grassroots mobilisation, party organisation, and community political engagement, where she gradually built visibility within the APC hierarchy in Lagos State.

Her selection as deputy governorship candidate followed internal consultations within the party, as APC moves to strengthen its electoral ticket ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Emergence as deputy governorship candidate

Damilola Sonayon-James

Sonayon-James was officially unveiled by the APC as the party’s deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State, making her part of the ticket that will contest one of Nigeria’s most competitive governorship races.

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Her nomination has been linked to the party’s broader efforts to promote inclusion and expand representation of women in key political positions within the state.

RELATED: APC Primaries: List of Tinubu’s former Ministers who lost 2027 tickets

Why her nomination matters

Lagos State remains Nigeria’s economic and political powerhouse, and the deputy governorship position carries significant administrative and political responsibility.

Her emergence has therefore attracted attention within political circles, particularly because of the APC’s ongoing conversations around inclusion, youth participation, and gender representation in governance.

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