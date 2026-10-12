Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife's wedding weeks after their divorce was finalised to a Nigerian billionaire’s son

Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife's wedding weeks after their divorce was finalised to a Nigerian billionaire’s son

American actor divorced his wife then help officiate her wedding to Nigerian billionaire heir weeks later

Usually, Spider-Man swings in to save the day, but this time Tobey Maguire had a different mission: helping his ex-wife say “I do” to another man.

Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to Nigerian music executive Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii on October 10, 2026.

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The ceremony took place weeks after Maguire and Meyer finalised their divorce, nearly 10 years after announcing their separation.

Ogunlesi is the son of Nigerian billionaire investor Adebayo Ogunlesi and runs an entertainment management company.

Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire has taken an unexpected role in his ex-wife’s love story, officiating her wedding to Nigerian music executive Geoffrey “Geoff” Ogunlesi just weeks after their divorce was finalised.

Jennifer Meyer, a 49-year-old jewellery designer, married Ogunlesi, 34, at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

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The ceremony attracted several high-profile guests, including Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Stars present at Geoff Ogunlesi's and Jennifer Meyer’s wedding.

But it was Maguire’s presence at the altar, rather than the star-studded guest list, that made the wedding particularly remarkable.

The Spider-Man actor and Meyer officially ended their marriage on September 21, nearly 10 years after announcing their separation. Despite their relationship ending, Maguire remained close enough to his former wife to officiate her marriage to another man.

Watch full video on TMZ

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According to People, the former couple have maintained a close relationship while raising their two children together.

Their daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, and son, Otis Tobias, also attended their mother’s wedding.

Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias present at their mom's wedding, which was officiated by their father. (CREDIT: TMZ)

A marriage that took years to end

Maguire and Meyer first met in 2003 and married on September 3, 2007. They announced their separation in October 2016, ending nine years of marriage.

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However, their legal separation took considerably longer. Meyer filed for divorce in October 2020, about four years after the couple announced their split. Their divorce was finalised in September 2026.

Rather than completely severing ties, the former couple continued to share family occasions and co-parent their children.

Meyer previously spoke about the relationship between Maguire and her new husband, saying that Ogunlesi and the actor get along well. She has also praised Maguire’s role as a father and former husband.

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Who is Geoff Ogunlesi?

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Geoff Ogunlesi and his wife, Jennifer Meyer.

Ogunlesi is the son of Nigerian-born billionaire investor and lawyer Adebayo Ogunlesi, whose business career has included major investments in global infrastructure.

His father founded Global Infrastructure Partners, an investment firm acquired by BlackRock in 2024 in a multibillion-dollar deal.

However, Geoff has established his own career in the entertainment industry. He founded The Ogunlesi Group, a Los Angeles-based music and entertainment management company, in 2022 and serves as its chief executive.

The company's roster has included American rapper Young Thug and other entertainers.

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Ogunlesi and Meyer reportedly began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2024. In 2024, reports also drew attention to an engagement ring reportedly worth $500,000.

Meyer and Ogunlesi welcomed a baby girl together earlier in 2026, adding another member to their blended family.

Meyer and Ogunlesi welcomed a baby girl together earlier in 2026. (SOURCE: InStyle)

A star-studded Hawaiian wedding

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The couple’s wedding brought together celebrities from entertainment, fashion and business.

Other reported guests included actors Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson, fashion stylist Rachel Zoe, television personality Kris Jenner and rapper Young Thug.

Maguire, who became internationally famous playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, took on a very different role from his best-known on-screen character.

Usually, Spider-Man swings in to save the day, but this time, Tobey Maguire had a different mission, which is helping his ex-wife say “I do” to another man.